El Paso, TX

1 shot dead, 1 wounded as large fight breaks out at east El Paso house party

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- Gunshots rang out on the east side of El Paso early Sunday morning, leaving one man dead and another wounded.

The shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. in the 12000 block of Wendy Reed, near Kari Anne and Paul Lucy.

Police confirmed one death at the scene and said a second victim drove themselves to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting stemmed from a street fight that took place following a large house party in the neighborhood, a police spokesman said. The crime scene where the deadly shots were fired spanned several blocks; Crimes Against Persons detectives were scouring the area.

Detectives were interviewing multiple witnesses, but police said no arrests had yet been made.

Initially police dispatchers reported a second shooting had occurred overnight on the west side in the 2800 block of N. Mesa Street. However, a police spokesman later clarified that no shooting had taken place.

