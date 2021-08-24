Double shooting leaves one man dead, another injured at Phoenix hotel

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting took place at a Phoenix hotel Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting at the Radisson Hotel near 44th Street and Van Buren Street.

Officers found Dallas Summers, 27, with a gunshot wound pronounced dead on the scene.

The other man who was shot was taken to the hospital, police said. Witnesses told police they heard yelling and an argument before the shooting.

The suspect, Ebony Willis, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

