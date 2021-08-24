Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Double shooting leaves one man dead, another injured at Phoenix hotel

Posted by 
12 News
12 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0TCq_0bZSuk9100

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting took place at a Phoenix hotel Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting at the Radisson Hotel near 44th Street and Van Buren Street.

Officers found Dallas Summers, 27, with a gunshot wound pronounced dead on the scene.

The other man who was shot was taken to the hospital, police said. Witnesses told police they heard yelling and an argument before the shooting.

The suspect, Ebony Willis, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Comments / 23

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#News Youtube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy