David Abrahams was 12 years old when he knew something was different. It was then that he first heard of the disease that would eventually rob him of his sight. Abrahams was an excellent swimmer, competing first with Baldwin Aquatics, then Radnor Aquatic Club during the winters and Karakung Swim Club in the summer. Around the time his vision loss accelerated at 13, he was on the cusp of a high school swimming career at Haverford.