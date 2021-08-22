Cancel
How to Watch the Northern Trust Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Kristofer Habbas
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The Northern Trust Open Final Round has been delayed to Monday, August 23rd, 2021 due to a Tropical Storm Warning. Cameron Smith shot up the leaderboard after a stellar performance in the third round. The Australia golfer went 11 under par to climb up to a tie with leader Jon Rahm. Smith, the No. 16 ranked golfer on the FedEx Cup, was sitting tight in 24th place before his monster round and now gets to tee off with Rahm in the final group.

