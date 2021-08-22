Cancel
Society

Thanks for a memorable National Night Out 2021

By Letters to the Editor
gtgazette.com
 6 days ago

Many organizations and businesses participated in creating an unforgettable 2021 National Night Out on the Divide event. American River Folk Society and KFOK Community Radio wishes to express thanks to all of them; Cryptic Moon, Lemongrass Café, Auburn Needleworks, RE/MAX GOLD, Jollity Farm, Goddess Adornments, RC’s on the Divide, Divide Design & Print, Paula Zapata, Tiffany Cooper, Best Little Hair House, MK Designs, Marshall Grange, Dragon Essence, Rhiannon Lykken, Teri Peterson, First Choice Signs & Graphics, Rosa-Lucca Estates Winery, Kim Hoel, Flat Bastard Knives, Georgetown Fire Volunteers, Murchie’s Smog & Repair, Georgetown Distillery, Los Abuelos Restaurant, Micah’s Rides & Delivery, VFW Post 9241, Divide Supply/Ace Hardware, Corner Kitchen, Worton’s Market, The Local Take & Bake, Chunks of Heaven and EDC Public Authority. I certainly hope there was no one forgotten. American River Folk Society also wants to thank the Divide Community for attending the event.

