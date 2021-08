The Resurrection Bay Historical Society invites you to the August 28 Founders' Day events:. Resurrection Bay Historical Society (RBHS) will celebrate Founders’ Day with a tribute to Seward historian Mary J. Barry starting at 1 p.m. in the Seward Community Library & Museum. The public is invited to attend the event which includes an informational display in the community room featuring audio excerpts from a Project Jukebox interview with Barry done by the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The Seward High School graduate died in June 2020 at the age of 92.