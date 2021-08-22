Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Artist Spotlight: Nishiki Sugawara-Beda

By 12:00 p.m., Horizon Books, TC
northernexpress.com
 6 days ago

This exhibition features works by Tusen Takk's July artist-in-residence. Runs July 25 - Aug. 29. Nishiki Sugawara-Beda is a Japanese-American visual artist based in painting & installation, & has an MFA from Indiana University & a BA from Portland State University. She exhibits her work in solo & group exhibitions nationally & internationally to promote cultural diversity & exchange. Open Weds. through Sun. from 11am-4pm.

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugawara#Museum#Portland State University#Dennos Museum Center#Nmc#Tc#Japanese American#Mfa#Indiana University A Ba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Weaving the amazing tale of fiber artist Judith Scott

Melissa Sweet is the best-selling author/artist behind more than 100 books for kids, including two Caldecott Honor Books and the recent “Unbound: The Life + Art of Judith Scott.”. Judith Scott (1943-2005) was born with Down syndrome in addition to being deaf and largely nonverbal. She was institutionalized for decades...
Museumslocalsyr.com

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years. “Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in...
threeriverspublishing.com

Artist featured at museum

The Crawford County Historical Society Museum is proud to announce a new art exhibit featuring Vietnamese artist Phuong Huynh-Bayless. This is the first exhibit in a series of cultural displays for the museum. A native of Long An, South Vietnam, Phuong Huyn-Bayless captures the essence of landscapes, still life, and...
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Artistic Anthology

ITHACA, NY -- Members’ group exhibitions have long anchored the show calendar at Ithaca’s Ink Shop Printmaking Center. Over the years, I have reviewed many of these. The mixture of the familiar and the new that they embody continues to reassure us of the vitality of local art — a particular pleasure now given the uncertainties of the past few seasons.
Entertainmentrimonthly.com

Headmaster Magazine Returns with Issue Dedicated to Queer and Queer-Friendly Artists

Get ready to grab a copy because Headmaster Magazine is back with a new issue. Over the course of ten years, the magazine has only released nine issues, each having 1,000 physical copies printed. The magazine is finally publishing its ninth issue — the first issue since 2017 — with original projects from ten queer and queer-friendly artist collaboratives and collectives.
Visual Artvtcng.com

Four artists explore ‘Lightness of Being’

Four artists re-examine visual landscapes with hope, resilience, connection and a unique kind of ephemeral strength in “Lightness of Being,” Minėmå Gallery, Johnson. The exhibit features work by Vermont-based artists Patty Hudak, Tuyen My Nguyen, Chiara No and Tara Thacker. “‘Lightness of Being’” dares to explore a more imaginative side...
Beauty & Fashionknitpicks.com

Designer Spotlight: Margaret Holzmann

Margaret Holzmann likes to design and knit the BIG things: blankets, throws and sweaters. She uses these larger items as a canvas for colorwork, shapes, and texture. She excels at construction techniques, the geometry of knitting, and color theory. Following a career as an engineer at Bell Labs and Jet Propulsion Laboratory, she is now a full-time knit designer living in Monrovia, California, and her patterns have appeared in multiple knitting publications.
MuseumsPlainview Daily Herald

Abraham Art Gallery to host American Water Color Society 154th International Awards Exhibit

Opening the new 2021-2022 season at The Abraham Art Gallery Malouf Abraham Family Art Center of Wayland Baptist University is the American Watercolor Society 154th International Awards Exhibition. The exhibit opens Aug. 20 and features works by award-winning artists from around the world. Shows to look forward to this year include the West Texas Regional 2022 Scholastic Art Competition, Tall Tales & Huge Hearts: The Art of Raul Colόn, the WBU Senior Practicum Exhibition, and the Plains Art Association 60th Annual Juried Spring Celebration of Art.
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

SPOTLIGHT on Music

A new music venue is further evidence that our local music scene is alive and well. Most folks are aware that Newport’s Firehouse Theater is home to the award-winning improv comedy troupe, The Bit Players, who have been producing Friday and Saturday night comedy performances at the theater since 2007. But the theater’s musical director, Chase Ceglie, has begun a Sunday night music residency at The Firehouse, so we sat down with him to learn more.
Visual Artpilot.com

Artist Talks and Open Mic Night at STARworks

STARworks Ceramics resident artist Julia Feld and intern Josh Goering will hold artist talks on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at STARworks. Open Mic Night will be held in the STARworks Café and Taproom following talks. Julia Feld is from Russia, where she studied biochemistry and developmental psychology. This...
Designtheartofeducation.edu

An Engaging Twist on the Artist of the Month Board—How to Introduce Contemporary Women Artists

Artist of the Month bulletin boards are a fun way to decorate your room and integrate art history all at once. Oftentimes, showcased artists include classics such as Matisse, Picasso, and Renoir. But why not re-imagine an Artist of the Month board to feature underrepresented artists instead? In doing so, you challenge stereotypes and introduce students to artists who are actively creating artwork. The artists selected for display can also reflect what the students are learning in a particular unit.
Brooklyn, NYhouseandhome.com

Artist Spotlight: Krista Louise Smith’s Cloudscapes Are Ethereal & Layered

In our column, Artist File, art advisor Diana Hamm of WK ART shares the artists that have caught her eye. The Artist: Krista Louise Smith is a Brooklyn-based artist originally from Ontario. She’s been painting and drawing for years but, a few years ago, an inflamed nerve in her right arm completely changed her oeuvre. While she once painted highly realistic and figurative paintings, she has since started painting with her left hand and has a much looser brushstroke and palette. Her latest work captures subconscious desires existing outside of our physical reality.
Grand Traverse County, MInorthernexpress.com

Magic Thursday Artists Summer 2021 Art Show & Sale

The "Magic Thursday" artists came together as a group because they shared a passion for creating art. During the summer months, the group paints en plein air at a variety of locations in the Grand Traverse region. They share studio space at Crooked Tree Art Center during the winter months. Participating artists include Sue Bowerman, Nan Frankland, Ruth Kitchen, Sherry McNamara, Dorothy Mudget, Marilyn Rebant (EMME), & Laura Swire. The exhibit is on display Monday-Friday, from 10am-2pm, & during events in July & Aug.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Originality in Music

Someone once said to me, “Artists are either innovators or imitators.” Nowhere is this more true than in music. First off, I want to make it clear that both of these paths have value. People are easily impressed with innovation. If something hasn’t been done before, people think it’s great. Is originality in itself commendable, though? It’s debatable. Regardless, there is definitely a commercial demand for copycat music.
Musicnocountryfornewnashville.com

Bonnaroo 2021 Artist Spotlight: Cautious Clay

As we’ve been doing for the past several years now, we’re making it our mission to help you get acquainted with many of our favorites acts from Bonnaroo‘s 2021 lineup. However, to say that this year’s Bonnaroo is a bit of an unconventional one would be an understatement. Postponed from 2020, moved later into the summer, and with a lineup, schedule, and enhanced Covid-19 precautions all only announced and finalized mere weeks from the fest’s Sept. 2-5 weekend, we’re starting our preview coverage later than usual now that we have the full rundown, and will only be highlighting a handful of artists we want to make sure are on your radar this year, reflecting the full gamut of the festival’s days and stages, and even some performers from the plaza lineup. Additionally, look out for our full list-style lineup guides for each day of the fest, with many other artist recommendations, to help you navigate Bonnaroo’s stacked and sprawling 20th-anniversary slate.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Speak the Language of Music

I am fortunate to have held a place in the Top 10 on the World Indie Charts with my single “Hug A Million Times” this past summer. As a full-time professional singer, besides taking good care of my vocal health, I attribute a lot of my success to being able to speak the same language as my band. Here are some tips to understanding music as a language that have helped me over the years:

Comments / 0

Community Policy