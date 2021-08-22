Artist Spotlight: Nishiki Sugawara-Beda
This exhibition features works by Tusen Takk's July artist-in-residence. Runs July 25 - Aug. 29. Nishiki Sugawara-Beda is a Japanese-American visual artist based in painting & installation, & has an MFA from Indiana University & a BA from Portland State University. She exhibits her work in solo & group exhibitions nationally & internationally to promote cultural diversity & exchange. Open Weds. through Sun. from 11am-4pm.www.northernexpress.com
