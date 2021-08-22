Cancel
Visual Art

"Summer Salon"

By 12:00 p.m., Horizon Books, TC
 6 days ago

An annual showcase of original artwork by 40 northern MI artists. Runs July 3 - Sept. 4. A Summer Open House will be held on Thurs., July 8 from 5-7pm, featuring artist demonstrations, music by the Drawbridge Uke Band, refreshments from Cherry Republic & more.

