Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Fitness: It’s time to consider an active commute

By Jill Barker
wiartonecho.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more people heading back to the office, it’s time to re-think our daily commute. Getting commuters to change their routine prior to the pandemic was darn near impossible. But after 18 months of going for a bike ride or walk during what used to be the daily commute, the prospect of being stuck in traffic or trying to find a seat in a crowded bus or métro may be the impetus needed for change. So before starting up your commute where you left off, consider changing out the car or public transportation for a more active alternative.

www.wiartonecho.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Commuters#Public Transit#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Canadians#Torontonians#Gapa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
WorkoutsClimbing

Are You Wasting Your Time When Training Power?

This article was originally published in February, 2010, and is free. Sign up with a Climbing membership, now just $2 a month, and you get unlimited access to thousands of stories and articles by world-class authors on climbing.com and rockandice.com, plus you’ll enjoy a print subscription to Climbing and receive our annual coffee-table edition of Ascent. Outside+ members also receive other valuable benefits including a Gaia GPS Premium membership. Please join the Climbing team today.
Workoutsguideposts.org

Fitness Influencer Joan MacDonald Shares Small Ways to Stay Active

We’ve all heard the saying, “Life slows down the older you get,” but that’s certainly not true for Joan MacDonald. The 75-year-old fitness influencer has amassed an incredible following on social media, in part because she’s chosen to actively reject the idea that aging robs you of your energy, focus and drive. In fact, MacDonald looks at movement as a “gift,” and whether you’re hitting the gym five days a week, or just beginning your fitness journey—it’s never too late to take advantage of what your body was meant to do. Get moving.
Fitnessapppicker.com

7 Minute Workout – Free Daily Fitness Routines

The 7 Minute Workout app really gives users the ability to stay fit without all the fuss of joining classes, a gym, or investing in expensive equipment for your home. Just because you don’t have tons of spare time to dedicate to working out doesn’t mean you can’t still be in shape and be healthy.
FitnessPosted by
Gadget Flow

Calibre real-time fitness tracker accurately monitors respiratory metabolic data

Get more detailed and accurate metabolic information than ever before with the Calibre real-time fitness tracker. This wearable gadget monitors your calories and respiratory performance with medical-grade precision each time you take a breath. Using truly groundbreaking technology, this tracker comes in at an impressively low price point. While only professionals could use breath measurement technology before, Calibre lets anyone track real-time metabolic and respiratory data anywhere, anytime. What’s more, it compares each workout to your previous workout sessions, letting you see changes in your performance. So, if you’re training for a competition, you can recognize what conditions you do best in. Through breath measurement, you’ll get accurate, personalized data on your calorie burn rate, O2 uptake rate, anaerobic threshold, and more. Finally, you can even track your percentages of carbs and fat, respiratory volume, and ketosis indication. Improve your health and workouts with this gadget.
Fort Collins, COKDVR.com

Crunch Fitness Fort Collins- Joana’s Fitness Fix

If you are ready to go back to the gym, Crunch Fitness Fort Collins is opening soon. They have all the cardio and strength machines you could imagine with 35 new group fitness formats including Yoga, Zumba, Ride and so many others. The club also includes amenities like child care, Hydro Massage, tanning and a steam room. The club is set to open soon and they will have a Presale deal for the first 500 members to join. One down one month free and plenty of Crunch Swag. For more information call 970-795-0300 or go to CrunchFortCollins.com.
WorkoutsInverse

The invisible exercise that might count more than your workout

Lugging clothes to a laundromat, missing the bus and having to walk, or rushing from room to room tidying up before having people over for dinner aren’t typically fuel for a humblebrag. However, it’s time to give yourself some credit. They have one important thing in common with the cycling...
WorkoutsMindBodyGreen

A 15-Minute Body & Mind Energizer Workout, Perfect For The Morning

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Suki Clements.
MarketsEntrepreneur

It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock

Gym operator Planet Fitness (NASDAQ: PLNT) stock is pulling back down despite the reopening trend continuing to accelerate. Planet Fitness survived the pandemic with its 4,000 locations and 98% of its gyms open and operating at the end of Q2 2021. Membership and revenue momentum is continuing to accelerate despite the Company lowballing forward estimates. Keep in mind the pandemic produced a war of attrition for national chains as struggling mom and pop businesses went out of business. The nation experienced so many gym closings during the pandemic that Planet Fitness was able to grow market share just by staying in business. This is the theme behind the run-up in national chains, especially in the restaurant segment. While the Delta variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly, the acceleration of COVID vaccinations and booster shots continue to be an effective remedy moving forward. The permanent closures of local gyms have left a void in the fracture industry that Planet Fitness is determined to fill. Prudent investors looking for exposure in the fitness segment amid reopening trends can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Planet Fitness.
WorkoutsPort Arthur News

JODY HOLTON — Modifying your fitness routine & getting your best workout

As we accrue more birthdays, our bodies change, some of the things that we used to do with ease have become more difficult, if not impossible. It is important to keep moving but it is even more important to modify what you are doing to accommodate the changes in your body. Last week we looked at some the moves you should drop. This is the second of a two-part column, this week we will look at the exercises that will work best for you and that you should incorporate into your fitness routine.
WorkoutsThrive Global

Dr. Rachelle Reed of Orangetheory Fitness: “Make Time for your Family”

Make Time for your Family: As someone who is very much career-focused in this stage of life, it’s extra important to prioritize making time for my family. Work and life can change quickly, but family is always there. No matter how busy it can be, making time for family re-energizes me and reminds me of my ‘why.’
WorkoutsMedicalXpress

Study finds moderate-vigorous physical activity is the most efficient at improving fitness

In the largest study performed to date to understand the relationship between habitual physical activity and physical fitness, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have found that higher amount of time spent performing exercise (moderate-vigorous physical activity) and low-moderate level activity (steps) and less time spent sedentary, translated to greater physical fitness.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

10 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Right Now

In early 2021, it seemed that the bright light at the end of the tunnel was finally here. Vaccines were available and effective, and life was finally en route to get back to normal. Except, that wasn't really the case. Many are now vaccinated, but there's also a lot of people that aren't, and as dangerous COVID-19 virus mutations continue to spread, a return to normal still feels pretty far off, and frustration levels remain high. As many of us try to find a balance between living life carefully and also having a life, we're being forced to ask ourselves what of our favorite activities remain off limits, and what may be acceptable to do once again — with some careful modifications. Read on for 10 of the riskiest places to go right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthtravelawaits.com

Several Airlines Now Banning Cloth Face Coverings During Flights

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Some airlines are changing their policies on what constitutes an acceptable face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its flights. Finland’s largest airline, Finnair, recently announced that...
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

The Best Face Masks for Flying, According to Experts

This story originally appeared on Health.com by Rebecca Deczynski. Face masks aren't going anywhere just yet — especially while traveling. All major U.S. airlines currently require face masks for travelers ages two and up, even if they're fully vaccinated — falling in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s updated guidance that fully vaccinated people continue to mask up indoors as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. If you have plans to travel, it's important to take proper precautions to minimize your risk of getting infected, and one crucial thing you can do is wear a mask that keeps you as protected as possible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy