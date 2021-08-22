Fitness: It’s time to consider an active commute
With more people heading back to the office, it’s time to re-think our daily commute. Getting commuters to change their routine prior to the pandemic was darn near impossible. But after 18 months of going for a bike ride or walk during what used to be the daily commute, the prospect of being stuck in traffic or trying to find a seat in a crowded bus or métro may be the impetus needed for change. So before starting up your commute where you left off, consider changing out the car or public transportation for a more active alternative.www.wiartonecho.com
