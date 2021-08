MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A satellite from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is giving us a good look at the wildfires burning in northern Minnesota. NOAA tweeted footage captured from its GOES-16 satellite earlier this week. The short video shows several large wildfires, including the Greenwood Lake fire. UPDATE: While numerous #wildfires have scorched the western U.S. this week, northern Minnesota has seen its own large wildfire burning across the region—the #GreenwoodFire, seen from @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ yesterday. At last report, it had doubled in size and now covers 19,000+ acres. pic.twitter.com/iCmhZAH0m6 — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) August 24, 2021 When the...