Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis City Council overrides mayor’s veto of public safety ballot language

By Madison Quinn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis City Council used a veto override Friday to set ballot language for the proposed public safety charter amendment. Mayor Jacob Frey twice vetoed the language and accused council members of a lack of transparency. The approved language asks voters whether the city should “replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety?”

