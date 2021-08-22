Cancel
'Lost In Your Eyes' Singer Debbie Gibson Releases First Album In 20 Years

By Tamara Keith
wunc.org
 6 days ago

DEBBIE GIBSON: (Singing) No, only in my dreams... That is the original pop princess herself, Debbie Gibson. Before Billie Eilish, before Ariana Grande and before Britney Spears, there was Gibson. Wholesome, especially by contemporary standards, she was the real deal. At 17, she was the youngest female to write, produce and perform a No. 1 single. She still holds that record. Debbie Gibson has never stopped working. She's performed on Broadway and collaborated with other singers, she's gone on tour, but she hasn't put out a studio album of original work for 20 years until now.

