While publisher Activision hasn't sent out official word of a reveal date just yet, it certainly looks like the announcement of Call of Duty: Vanguard is right around the corner. Community members have this morning been sent clips teasing the upcoming title, with YouTuber MrDalekJD posting what he has received to Twitter. It's four seconds long and doesn't exactly show too much, but you can certainly work out the setting: World War II. The "Western Front" title accompanying the video then seals the deal.