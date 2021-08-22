Mortal Kombat 12 is Probably Going to be NetherRealm Studios’ Next Game – Rumour
NetherRealm Studios confirmed a little over a couple months ago that they had all work on Mortal Kombat 11 had come to an end, with the developer now fully focused on its next project– but what exactly is that next project going to be? The studio has generally alternated between Injustice and Mortal Kombat games, leading some to speculate that Injustice 3 could be next up, but there have also been reports of a Marvel vs DC game being the studio’s next project.gamingbolt.com
Comments / 0