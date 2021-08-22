Mortal Kombat 12 is Probably Going to be NetherRealm Studios’ Next Game – Rumour

McFarlane Toys has revealed the newest figure from their impressive Mortal Kombat 11 7" action figure line. Continuing with their DLC add-ons, The Joker is ready to create some mayhem in your Mortal Kombat kollection. Standing 7" tall, the Clown Prince of crime has 22 points of articulation and comes with two weapon accessories, and a base. The Joker will come with a cane and a knife which are exactly what he needs to take home the gold and take down the other Kombabtants. This version of The Joker takes on the design from his Mortal Kombat 11 design rather than his appearance in DC Comics.