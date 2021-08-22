Sony Doesn’t Need To Have A New Show Or State Of Play Any Time Soon – And Fans Need To Come To Terms With That

PlayStation fans are getting antsy. If you were to drop into any gathering of PlayStation fans online – whether on any number of gaming forums, or comments sections of videos like this one – you would find a lot of general restlessness, arising from a perceived lack of communication from the company. There’s this general expectation that Sony has been withholding information for far too long, and that they are due to have a big show soon – and every single day that passes by without this big show ends up just perpetuating that restlessness and anticipation further.