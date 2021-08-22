Cancel
Video Games

Sony Doesn’t Need To Have A New Show Or State Of Play Any Time Soon – And Fans Need To Come To Terms With That

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation fans are getting antsy. If you were to drop into any gathering of PlayStation fans online – whether on any number of gaming forums, or comments sections of videos like this one – you would find a lot of general restlessness, arising from a perceived lack of communication from the company. There’s this general expectation that Sony has been withholding information for far too long, and that they are due to have a big show soon – and every single day that passes by without this big show ends up just perpetuating that restlessness and anticipation further.

Big Show
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation State of Play Potentially Planned for September

A new edition of State of Play, which is PlayStation's episodic series where it reveals new information on upcoming games, is said to be happening within the coming months. Specifically, September is the month which has been said that fans should circle on the calendar. And although we currently don't know what might be on tap during such a presentation, it sounds like new information related to Horizon Forbidden West could be on the docket.
Video GamesComicBook

Sony Comments on Worrying PlayStation Plus Update

Sony has commented on a worrying PlayStation Plus update, assuring PS4 and PS5 players they have nothing to worry about because PlayStation itself isn't worried about it. PlayStation Plus is one of PlayStation's biggest moneymakers, with over 46.3 million subscribers paying $60 a year. That's a lot of money, but recently the service suffered a dip. At this point last year, PlayStation Plus subscription numbers were at 45 million, which means the service is up 1.3 million year-on-year. However, it's down by over one million compared to the two most recent quarters.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Google Stadia Pro Games for August Available Now

Google Stadia Pro has four new games available this month. With an active Stadia Pro subscription (available for £8.99/month), you can claim these games for free. And, once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours to keep for the lifetime of your Pro subscription. August’s free Pro games features; Killer Queen Black,...
Video GamesNME

Xbox says Game Pass will not be on other consoles for the foreseeable

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said in a recent interview that Xbox Game Pass won’t be coming to other consoles in the near future. In a GamesRadar interview, Spencer was asked about the potential of Game Pass on Nintendo Switch, and he replied: “We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass.”
MLBculturedvultures.com

10 Most Forgotten PS4 Games

Considering that it’s played host to about fifty FIFA and Call of Duty games, has seen a couple of revisions, and also came out the same year that Margaret Thatcher died, it shouldn’t be a surprise that some games on Sony’s PlayStation 4 have just been forgotten over the years.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reportedly to be Announced Later This Year

An announcement for a rumoured Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is apparently expected to be revealed later this year, according to Fanbyte. The rumoured details of a third game picked up steam from an interview from June with Jenna Coleman, who voiced Melia Antiqua in the original title on Wii well over a decade ago.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Sony’s new PS5 model is lighter and doesn’t need a screwdriver

Sony has quietly launched a revised PS5 model in Australia. Press Start, an Australian-based gaming site, reports that the revised PS5 models include a new screw for the base stand that no longer requires a screwdriver. Sony reportedly swapped in a new screw with a grip around the top so it can be easily adjusted by hand.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Super Smash Bros. creator Sakurai doesn't plan to retire any time soon

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai may actually truly need a rest. The Super Smash Bros. community loves to joke that Sakurai needs a break, a meme that started due to the player base's seemingly voracious appetite for new DLC fighters that can't be satisfied. Sakurai has been working in the game industry for 30 years and recently opened up about his frustration with the DLC theories, speculations, and demands on Bandai Namco's Katsuhiro Harada's "Harada's Bar" podcast.

