Millennials, Xennials, or Generation X: Which Group Is the Most into Crypto? (Survey)

The cryptocurrency market continues to step backwards after its recent rally. Its total value has declined to $2 billion according to CoinMarketCap, having stood at $2.2 billion on Tuesday. This is a decline of 9%, with most of the major coins falling by similar percentages over the same timeframe. However, we’ve put together a list of the five coins likeliest to buck the downtrend over the next few days and rebound strongly. These 5 cryptocurrency could see a price boom this weekend, given that their fundamentals continue to make them desirable assets.