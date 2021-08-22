Cancel
Millennials, Xennials, or Generation X: Which Group Is the Most into Crypto? (Survey)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillennials are the generation group that invests the most in cryptocurrencies while xennials earn the most profits, a study revealed. According to a recent survey, millennial investors have allocated 12% of their wealth in the digital asset market while xennials and generation X have respectively distributed 9.2% and 6.3%. However, those born between the late 1970s and the early 1980s have profited the most from those investments.

