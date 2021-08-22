The growing appeal of "Buy Nothing" groups

When greenhouse gas emissions are tallied up and reported at the city, state, or country level, they are usually reported based on where the emissions occur. If a building in Palo Alto is heated with gas, then the furnace emissions are assigned to Palo Alto. If a car drives around in Menlo Park, the tailpipe emissions are assigned to Menlo Park. And if someone in Mountain View buys goods that are made in China, the emissions to produce the goods are assigned to China. (1)