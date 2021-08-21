3410 Kendall Street
Stop the car! Impressive 1 story Cervelle Home located on cul-de-sac in Southgate Community. This 5 bedroom home is a must see - boasts 4 bedrooms in main house w/high ceilings, wood grain tile, & an island kitchen w/stainless appliances that will inspire your inner chef. Huge family room is perfect for gathering w/family & friends. Primary bedroom w/ en-suite has double sinks, garden tub, & separate shower. Garage apartment has full bathroom & kitchen w/appliances, cozy living & bedroom w/its own central air & heat. Great space for guest quarters or office. Huge oversized garage w/epoxy floor & A/C. Conveniently located to Hwy 288 and Beltway 8, shopping & restaurants. You don't want to miss this one. Schedule your private showing today!www.christybuckteam.com
