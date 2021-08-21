Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

3410 Kendall Street

christybuckteam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop the car! Impressive 1 story Cervelle Home located on cul-de-sac in Southgate Community. This 5 bedroom home is a must see - boasts 4 bedrooms in main house w/high ceilings, wood grain tile, & an island kitchen w/stainless appliances that will inspire your inner chef. Huge family room is perfect for gathering w/family & friends. Primary bedroom w/ en-suite has double sinks, garden tub, & separate shower. Garage apartment has full bathroom & kitchen w/appliances, cozy living & bedroom w/its own central air & heat. Great space for guest quarters or office. Huge oversized garage w/epoxy floor & A/C. Conveniently located to Hwy 288 and Beltway 8, shopping & restaurants. You don't want to miss this one. Schedule your private showing today!

www.christybuckteam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Tile#Wood Grain#Cervelle Home#Southgate Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

4653 S Elizabeth Ave

Welcome home to this zero step entry, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Whats not to love about this lovely one owner home that was built in 2003!?! This home boasts 10 ft ceilings throughout, new interior paint, tile floors, newer roof, fenced yard with an attached 2 car garage. Don't miss your opportunity to call this home! Schedule your showing today before it's gone!
Glenrock, WYStar-Tribune

4 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $379,900

This is the rural property you have been looking for…elevated ranch style with total 3108 sq. ft. featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms, vaulted livingroom ceilings with wood burning insert, main level laundry and mud room, walkout basement from the large family room complete with a kitchenette. This is ideal for canning and next to the storage room set up with plenty of shelving and a work bench for your projects. There is room to expand in the basement with two rooms framed & carpeted ready to finish.
Eau Claire, WIChippewa Herald

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $364,900

Beautifully kept 4BR, 4BA home has it all including location, location, location! Tastefully decorated in stunning colors that give a fresh and airy feel. Quality hardwood floors throughout main level, solid surface counters, stainless appliances, new carpet & more. Lookout lower level has family room, 4th BR/office, full bath & ample storage. Expansive landscaped lot has private patio, additional parking pad and driveway w/desirable southern exposure. Definitely a place you'll want to call home.
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gorgeous Harder Hall pool home

This home is located at 300 Dozier Ave. in Sebring. The home is priced at $409,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring. It’s a hard to find, Harder Hall pool home. The moment you pull up you’ll notice the beautiful landscaping with concrete curb, two-car garage plus golf cart entrance, a beautiful vinyl fence with lights and no neighbors to the right for extra privacy. Built in 2014, this beautiful home feels practically brand new and you’ll want to move right in. It’s bright, inviting and there’s no wasted space here. All of the 2,355 living square footage has been wisely distributed in every single room.
Rural Hall, NCWinston-Salem Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $275,000

Our most popular plan! The Vivian accommodates over 2230 square feet while boasting an open floor plan. Enter a foyer adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen offers an island that overlooks into the family room where all the action happens! The Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor to include loft and laundry. Smart home package included!
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $375,000

Corner lot, prime location less than one block from Texas A&M University Campus golf course! 4 BD 2 BA with opportunity for additional bedrooms and living space! Converted side entry garage provides space for entertaining with access to separate entrance into the home and parking pad. Original hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Family room with storage closet and French doors leading to the back patio. Kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, gas oven, dishwasher, and two pantries. Master bedroom with double door sliding closet, one sink and vanity area with cultured marble countertop and cultured marble shower. Two additional bedrooms with access to hall bathroom with tub/shower combination. Hallway storage closet, entry closet, and utility room with washer/dryer and gas water heater. Gazebo and chain link fencing for backyard, with additional lot space for expandable yard!
Real Estatechristybuckteam.com

1711 Pima Court

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cervelle home is located on a corner lot in the desirable Sedona community. Convenient access to I-45 and is near restaurants and local shopping centers. The beautiful curb appeal invites you into this home which boasts custom shiplap in the entry, over the corner fireplace, and continues into the kitchen. Natural light is plentiful with shutters installed on the back of the home. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. The kitchen boasts plenty of storage, an island, granite countertops, and ceramic tile. The backyard oasis provides ample room for outdoor entertaining with a sparkling pool, hot tub, and covered patio. A "dog proof" fence protects the poolside garden, but can be easily removed. Don't miss the much sought after Cervelle garage, with the upstairs area which offers unlimited possibilities! Schedule your private showing today!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

133 S Oakwood St

Darling ranch situated on a private cul-de-sac lot and complete with a versatile floor plan, lovely living room or formal dining room with pergo hardwood flooring, neutral decor, trayed ceiling, crown molding, and built-in speakers, informal dining room with tile flooring and chair rail molding, light and bright kitchen with tile flooring, tile back splash, granite counter tops, island, and fully appliance. Right of the kitchen is the convenient laundry room with sink and cabinet space. You will love spending quality time with your family and friends in this warm and inviting family room with built-in bookshelves, two ceiling fans with remote controls, plantation shutters, and fireplace with brick surround. Spend peaceful nights in this main floor master suite with carpeting large window to bring in the natural light, window seat, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, crown molding, walk-in closet, and private bathroom with granite vanity and separate shower. The finished basement rec room is the perfect space for your favorite game table. This lower level also features a half bathroom and huge storage room with shelving and wash sink. This home also features a three car sideload garage and fenced yard with lush landscaping! Welcome Home!
Hopewell, VARichmond.com

3016 W Grant St, Hopewell, VA 23860

This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath rancher is pretty as a picture and ready to move-in! You'll love the light and bright open floor plan with skylights, vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, and ceiling fans. The kitchen is spacious and features white cabinetry and stainless-steel refrigerator. Two spacious bedrooms with great closet space and two full baths finish the layout. As if this house couldn't get any better, there is also a screened-in porch perfect for enjoying the cool fall weather on its way. The backyard is fully fenced and great for entertaining with a patio seating area. Don't wait, this house won't be available for long!
Home & Gardendwell.com

In Toronto, a Quirky “House Within a House” Lists for $2.6M

The brick-clad, three-bedroom home holds an 1860s cottage within its contemporary shell. If you’re hunting for an eclectic home with loads of character, look no further than this "house within a house" in Toronto, Canada. Designed by architect Michael Hatch in 1982, the Cabbagetown residence offers spacious living areas, effortless indoor/outdoor flow—and a restored Victorian cottage within its multilevel interior.
Real Estatechristybuckteam.com

4818 County Road 197 | Alvin Homes For Sale | Christy Buck Team

Better hurry! This custom home situated on 5 acres with an array of beautiful trees features 3 bedroom/2 baths, large family room w/stone fireplace, & private study w/custom built-in cabinets. You will love entertaining in this chef inspired oversized island kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless appliances including professional Thermador oven w/gas burners/griddle/2 ovens, pot filler, & walk-in pantry. Entire property fenced w/gate -perfect for livestock or horses. Beautiful outdoor oasis includes swimming poo w/ splash pad area, spa, outdoor kitchen, and TV with sound system option. Did we mention the “Man Cave” & 2-story barn? Main electrical line & electrical box upgraded 2020, A/C handler to one unit replaced – both units serviced 2021, Pool pumps replaced 2021, entire house and barn painted 2020, new exterior doors 2021, plenty of upgrades – too many to list. This is privacy at its best! This beauty won’t last long! Schedule your private tour today!
League City, TXchristybuckteam.com

2722 La Spezia Lane | League City Homes for Sale | Christy Buck Team

Immaculate residence sits in the desirable Tuscan Lakes community. This one-story home offers 3-4 BR’s (4th/optional study), 2 full baths, 2 car garage, bricked w/ upgraded rock, oversized lot, lush landscaping, extended driveway, built-ins, custom shades! Interior includes ceiling fans/recessed lighting thru-out, LVP flooring in living, kitchen, primary & hall bath, custom trim & Nuvo system. Fabulous Chef’s kitchen w/ freestanding gas range, under/above kitchen cabinet lighting, coffee bar/wine fridge & custom storage system in kitchen. Gorgeous primary suite, en-suite w/ dual sinks, garden tub plus separate shower & walk-in closet. Beautiful backyard oasis w/ upgraded wrought iron fence, custom flowerbed & rock edging, custom fire pit w/ sitting area & lighting, 20X16 slate patio, 16X8 covered patio w/ ceiling fan, 16X12 cedar Pergola, 22KW Generac Generator, sprinkler system, wall storage in garage plus insulated garage door. No Back Neighbors! This home is too amazing to pass up!
Real Estatechristybuckteam.com

5403 Mckinley Court

There's no place like home! This 4 bed/2.5 bath home is nestled on oversized lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. This 2 story open floorplan gem has beautiful wood tile flooring throughout the downstairs. Upon entering you will find huge living area with custom plank wall, tons of natural light, and quaint eat-in kitchen. Upstairs discover 3 bedrooms, bathroom, and massive primary bedroom with en-suite, walk-in closet and cozy seating area that could dual as a work space or even a nursery area. You family, friends, acquaintances and loved ones will love the large backyard with covered patio, fire pit area, and hot tub/spa - absolutely ideal for gatherings and parties! Pearland ISD Schools, Low Taxes, No Back Neighbors, No Flooding. Dont miss out on this one. It will not last long. Schedule your private showing today!!!
Real Estatechristybuckteam.com

5314 Cascade Court

Gorgeous 2 story 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the highly desired Kendall Lakes Community! Entry leads to dining room on the left. Carpet & tile throughout home. Large kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space!! Breakfast area off from the kitchen. Spacious family room! Amazing primary suite with walk in closet, double sinks, shower and separate soaking tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms with two bathrooms and gameroom upstairs! Large, private backyard with covered patio. Alvin ISD schools! **Photos are for representative use only, features/selections may differ** Approx. completion date of 09/30/2021.
Real Estatechristybuckteam.com

5300 Latigo Court

Gorgeous 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the highly desired Kendall Lakes Community! Entry leads to dining room on the left. Carpet & tile throughout home. Large kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space!! Breakfast area off from the kitchen. Spacious family room! Amazing primary suite with walk in closet, double sinks, shower and separate soaking tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms and study! Large, private backyard with covered patio. Alvin ISD schools! **Photos are for representative use only, features/selections may differ** Approx. completion date of 09/30/2021.
Real Estatechristybuckteam.com

5316 Camerford Court

Gorgeous 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the highly desired Kendall Lakes Community! Entry leads to two secondary bedrooms on the left. Carpet & tile throughout home. Large kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space!! Breakfast area off from the kitchen. Sun/Morning Room to the back of kitchen. Spacious family room! Amazing primary suite with walk in closet, double sinks, shower and separate soaking tub. Large, private backyard with covered patio. Alvin ISD schools! **Photos are for representative use only, features/selections may differ** Approx. completion date of 09/30/2021.
Real EstateRichmond.com

318 Broach Ln, King & Queen, VA 23156

Welcome to the peace and tranquility of country living. As you enter the private drive, you are greeted with a well maintained charming ranch newly renovated home sitting on 5 acres! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch is nestled between a cozy front porch with views of expansive lawns and a large pole barn with views of the private backyard paradise. Entertain in the spacious open concept family room with vaulted ceilings and large windows which provide tons of natural sunlight throughout. Enjoy cooking in this Large eat in kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished walk out basement with wood stove. This home has so much to offer. Country living at its best!
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9533 Tall Oaks Road

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN ! END UNIT ! This brand new Mozart townhome located in our exciting new Bloom community in Montgomery Village . The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan Homes Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with upgraded White Cabinets with a large quartz kitchen island that opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and a conveniently placed powder room. Upgraded design interior package with LVP flooring throughout 1st floor. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5+-+G+G shower with dual shower heads. Finished Recreation Room with a powder room, 5x15 cantilever deck and so much more! Photos are representative.
Magnolia, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

27097 Orleans Hill Court

Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2348 Sq. Ft. This amazing 4 bedroom 3 full bath split floor plan home is a must see in Magnolia! The family room features a beautiful stone fireplace with a raised hearth and a tremendous amount of natural light. The home has tall ceilings throughout and crown molding in some rooms. The large island, abundance of countertop space, tall cabinets, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are a welcome addition. The Primary bedroom features wood flooring and a decorative ceiling. The Primary bath features an oversized shower with a separate garden tub. The massive backyard features an inviting covered patio with a fan for those warm days and nights when relaxing with family and friends. This gorgeous home will not last long. Please schedule your private showing today!

Comments / 0

Community Policy