3410 Kendall Street

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cervelle home is located on a corner lot in the desirable Sedona community. Convenient access to I-45 and is near restaurants and local shopping centers. The beautiful curb appeal invites you into this home which boasts custom shiplap in the entry, over the corner fireplace, and continues into the kitchen. Natural light is plentiful with shutters installed on the back of the home. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. The kitchen boasts plenty of storage, an island, granite countertops, and ceramic tile. The backyard oasis provides ample room for outdoor entertaining with a sparkling pool, hot tub, and covered patio. A "dog proof" fence protects the poolside garden, but can be easily removed. Don't miss the much sought after Cervelle garage, with the upstairs area which offers unlimited possibilities! Schedule your private showing today!