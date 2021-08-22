Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Trip alert: A unique oasis for lovers

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to Dubai to surprise the world by building an Instagram-ready oasis in the middle of a desert. The city is already renowned for the tallest building in the world, an indoor ski slope in a mall, and the world’s highest infinity pool (a dizzying 1,000 feet above sea level), among other attractions.

royalexaminer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Lovers#Adventure Travel#Travel Agent#Travel Agency#Camping#Instagram#Nhtsa#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
Place
Dubai
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Only In Michigan

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Mackinaw City Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Michigan

Whether or not you’re a lifelong Michigander, you’ve likely heard of our beloved Mackinac Island. While this water-surrounded wonderland is certainly worth exploring, its mainland counterpart offers charms all its own. When you’re looking for a truly unique day trip destination here in the Great Lakes State, keep Mackinaw City on your list of possibilities.
Yogamymodernmet.com

Be the First To Stay In an Luxurious Glass-Walled Tent Near the Grand Canyon

If visiting the Grand Canyon is not on your travel bucket list yet, this latest project might change your mind. Nomad’s Pad is a development of contemporary glass pyramids on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Now that Nomad’s Pad has reached its fundraising goal through an Indiegogo campaign, 10 of these 400 square-foot units will be built across the 20-acre property.
Tucson, AZphoenixmag.com

Tucson Day Trip: 3 Unique Spots to Explore

Tucson is part of the UNESCO gastronomy list, so it only makes sense to explore the city via food. Not only does Tucson boast a formidable culinary culture, but it also offers a unique historical heritage. Check out these must-try restaurants. ¡Vamos a El Charro!. Take a stroll down memory...
Travelhoustoniamag.com

The Coast is Clear: 5 Beach Escapes Just a Single Flight Away

Flight Time: 2 hours 30 mins | Daily from IAH on Spirit, United, American; Daily from Hobby on Southwest. There are two tickets to paradise: Fly direct to Fort Myers and make the 40-minute drive south, or fly direct to Fort Lauderdale and do the same across the Everglades (double the drive time and the swamp). Either way, you’ll end up on one of Florida’s finest coasts, home to pristine sugar sand, marinas and manses, and (contain yourself) Judge Judy.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

This is why you should head to green list destination Madeira for wild adventure

The Portuguese island of Madeira is a magical, one-of-a-kind destination for people that prefer dirt-under-the-fingernails adventure over glamorous beach resorts. It’s a fact I learn quickly when our off-roading guide, Rui, pulls away from the asphalt of the island’s main roads and expertly puts his Land Rover Defender into gear on a treacherously uphill dirt path, starting our bumpy ascent to the top of Lombo do Mouro – a cloud-capped vista at 1,250m in altitude.
TravelBoston Globe

These New England stretches are two of the most romantic road trips for couples, according to Travel + Leisure

Feeling some late-summer wanderlust? Travel + Leisure recently put their stamp of approval on two romantic road trips in New England. The unranked list touts America’s 10 most “scenic roadways” that will give couples “the ultimate bonding experience.” The two New England stretches are the “New England Route,” which snakes through Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, and the Kancamagus Highway, which meanders through New Hampshire.
LifestyleWLNS

A new see-through floor observation deck opens up to tourists

SAN PAULO, BRAZIL (CBS) – One of the biggest cities in the world now has a birds-eye view for tourists to visit and take in the sights. Sao Paulo, Brazil’s tallest building now features a glass floor on its 42nd story and it’s putting people’s fear of heights to the test.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Sunday Morning Photograph August 8 2021: Roads in Iceland

Nothing can be more satisfying than the old-fashioned venerable road trip: cruising mindlessly across the landscape along vast ribbons of winding asphalt that stretches for miles along virtual windows which showcase mountains, seas, and various flora and fauna — perhaps accompanied by favorite tunes to help further set the mood.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Create better travel photographs by waking up early

I wouldn’t necessarily consider myself a “morning person,” but when I travel my alarm is almost always set to wake me up before the sun rises. Whether it’s to photograph landscapes and nature, or to walk through a less-crowded market, I always find that time is on my side when I get up early.
Traveltheislandnow.com

Going places: Discovery Bicycle’s 6-day Coast of Maine Tour delights the senses

Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com. When I finally reach the summit of Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park’s highest point at 1500 ft., having huffed, puffed and sweated my way by bike up the 3.5 mile long, ever-rising winding road, little kids come up with amazement. “We passed you on the road. You rode up here!” I must confess to beam with pride while also taking in the view. Looking down to the ocean, Bar Harbor and the Bar Harbor Inn at sea level where we started our ride some 20 miles and several hours earlier, I realize, “Wait a minute, We rode from there!” (In fact, the ride is mostly uphill from mile 12 to 20) The view is amazing, but having that physical, mental achievement is all the more satisfying.
TravelPosted by
Best Life

100 Magical Places You Won't Believe Are in America

The world is full of destinations that look like they're straight out of a storybook. Whether it's the enchanted town in Holland where the streets are made of water, or the Ice Hotel in Finland modeled after Game of Thrones, there's so much splendor that seems too beautiful to be real.
TravelPosted by
Only In Southern California

Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Southern California’s Dixon Lake

Who doesn’t love an outdoor spot that’s well taken care of? A pristine scene from the beaches to the water, Dixon Lake has a wealth of beauty to share with anyone adventuring here. Mark this one down for a future trip, because the views are worth the drive. Whether you need to connect with nature alone or you prefer to travel in a herd, a visit to Dixon Lake is a great way to get a little extra sunshine.
GolfPosted by
Mens Journal

These Epic Guys’ Trips Will Send Your Boys Packing

Rounding up all your buddies for communal guys’ trips you’ll be telling your future grandkids about never gets any easier to pull off as the years pass—let alone this past year. But now that travel is possible again, there’s really no excuse to put it off any longer. Whether it’s...
TravelJustLuxe.com

Sail Away with Caicos Dream Tours for an Unforgettable Excursion in Paradise

Should you ever find yourself in picturesque Turks & Caicos, there’s truly no better way to experience the crystal clear waters and unique underwater wonders than a full-day or half-day excursion with Caicos Dream Tours. A quick glimpse at the Turks & Caicos Tourism site gave me an intriguing overview of what I could expect during my first visit to this popular Caribbean destination, and I was eager to jump headfirst into this idyllic island lifestyle.
LifestyleShropshire Star

The best wild beauty spots for your next summer road trip

Mini has put together a list of the best hidden gems the UK has to offer. The UK’s buzzword of 2021 is ‘staycation’, as foreign travel restrictions have made holidaying abroad too complex and unpredictable for most. As such, most people are sticking to holidays on home soil this year,...
Traveldiscovernepa.com

Welcome to the Endless Mountains

Our next day trip feature explores the peaceful Endless Mountains region! From gorgeous scenery to distinct small towns that make for great destinations, check out all that the area has to offer.
AnimalsNBC Los Angeles

This Condor Celebration Is Taking Virtual Wing

A virtual tour of Big Sur Condor Sanctuary, informative talks, and other happenings. An online auction will feature travel packages, more. WENDING ALONG HIGHWAY 1, through Big Sur, can offer views so sweeping that a person beholding the region's surf-spectacular vistas may question all of the other sweeping views they've ever encountered. But the sheer sweep-a-tude of what you're seeing is only made more magnificent when a large bird suddenly swoops into the frame. For the California condor is known to reside in the Pacific-close area, famous locals that are often seen dipping briefly below various cliffs before rising again in dramatic skyward sweeps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy