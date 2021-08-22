Cancel
Sweet Pea Bunk Bed

By Submitted by johnnylaws
ana-white.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo thankful for these plans. Took me weeks of on-again / off-again work - I’m slow and have a busy schedule. At times frustrating and challenging (I think I overestimated my abilities when I chose this project). But totally worth it. Made the upper story a play area. Added a...

ana-white.com

Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255

Even though it might not feel like it, fall is right around the corner. And nothing commemorates the beginning of a new season like breaking out your seasonal decor and sprucing up your home with a little bit of fall cheer. If you're in need of some new autumn-inspired items, Walmart has just the collection for you. To celebrate the return of the season, the retailer has stocked its shelves with hundreds of fall furniture and decor items that are just as stylish as they are festive. This year's theme: Fall on the Ranch.
Carshomecrux.com

This Innovative Teardrop Trailer has Slide-Out Bunk Bed

Vancouver-based Robert Carlson has founded Odyssey Teardrops with the idea to realize his passion for woodworking and trailers. After getting inspired by vintage teardrops online, he has custom-built a teardrop trailer featuring a slide-out bunk bed and several other personalized features. It is like a fully-equipped family camper that serves as a luxe alternative to camping tents.
Kidsarchitectureartdesigns.com

Considerations When Choosing a Kid’s Bed

Investing in a kid’s bed for your child is an exciting time. However, because it’s an investment that needs to last a couple of years, the task can also be daunting. Faced with many choices, parents often face decision paralysis and don’t know which aspects to prioritise. Read through this guide to learn all about the important things you must consider before buying a kid’s bed.
Interior Designfox4now.com

How To Make A Bed Frame Out Of Ikea’s Kallax Storage Shelves

One of the things people love about Ikea furniture is how the pieces emphasize function over fancy design. Sometimes simplicity translates into a form of beautiful genius in the ways the furniture pieces can be repurposed. We’ve seen a brilliant mom use Ikea bookcases as room dividers in her kids’ bedroom. And we marveled at Ikea’s ingenuity when the company released a guide on how to use its furniture to build forts, castles and caves.
ana-white.com

Modified Doll Bed w/"Trundle"

My son wanted a bed for his doll, Bobby John. We chose some plans for a bed to make and he helped me through the process. Instead of making this a trundle bed, we made the trundle more of a drawer. He can store clothing and some of the doll toys underneath instead of on the floor. ;) I modified the original plans by using drawer slides instead of the ball bearing casters, keeping is a single unit so that when it is moved around, it's only one piece. This also keeps it from banging around against the frame when pulling out or pushing in. Also added a few decorative elements like the ball post-tops and also used the Kreg Jig to hide the main fastening screws.
Home & Gardenhomecrux.com

ANNA Cabin with Sliding Walls Creates Adaptable Living Spaces

Dutch architectural designer Caspar Schols has developed ANNA, a small wood cabin with a desire to live closer to nature. Featuring sliding elements or shells, it is a flexible space that can be adapted to the occasion, mood or weather. The inhabitants can easily change the interior setup with movable layers.
Interior DesignDomaine

The Classic Piece of Furniture Every Home Needs

Need some extra, hidden-but-easy access storage, or a place to display all of your plants and picture frames? Look no further than the credenza, a common cabinet-style storage option that can add functionality and flair to your space. While original credenzas have roots in the dining room, you can find a variation on a credenza that works in just about any room of your home.
Agoura Hills, CAtheacorn.com

Ahh, the sweet smell of success

GOT THE MUNCHIES?—Cameron Northern lives in Agoura Hills and took this photo of Larry in his side yard. “Larry is awesome. I have guava trees on my side yard. Larry and his family and friends live up there and are constantly munching on them,” the resident said. “I even have video of him taking an orange and carrying it in his mouth from the other side of the yard up the fence and wall.”
Interior Designjerseysbest.com

How to turn the basement into the den of your dreams

Tired of walking down the steps to your basement and seeing stacked boxes of storage and clutter surrounded by cold, concrete walls? What an eyesore. Home organization projects have massively increased in the past year. With all of the time people have spent inside their houses, they noticed the peeling wallpaper in the top corners of the ceiling, or realized that the overall feng shui of the room isn’t quite “feng shui-ing” as well as it used to.
Home & Gardenana-white.com

Cedar Outdoor Stools from bench

One of my first ana white plans was a cedar outdoor table and chairs that I was never 100% happy with but never the less lasted ten years before yesterday when I decided to undo all the screws (I didn't use glue on this one and it wasn't a kreg project - probably why I wasn't happy with it!).
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.
Interior Designhunker.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

A small bedroom and a queen-size bed may not seem like the best design idea. However, with a little creative placement and a minimalist approach to furniture, homeowners can definitely make this challenging configuration work. All you really need to do to create a cozy bedroom, that doesn't feel crowded, is pay attention to traffic flow and look for opportunities to eliminate non-essential furniture pieces. Ready to get started? Just follow these helpful steps.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: “Fixer Upper” Turns This Dated 1930s Home Into a Charming Cottage with Plenty of Shiplap

After purchasing an older home, there is no better news than finding out it has good bones, especially if you’re going into a renovation process where a solid foundation is key to a successful project. This is exactly what took place in a recent episode of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” where Chip and Joanna Gaines helped Kim — a recent Magnolia hire who moved from Santa Monica, California, to Waco, Texas — transform her sturdy 1930s home into the cozy cottage she envisioned.

