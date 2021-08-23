South Carolina warns returning college students to beware of apartment rental scams

With classes gearing up once again at several universities across South Carolina, a state agency is warning students that they may be targeted by scammers.

Specifically, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is telling students to beware of fake rental listings and other ways that people may take advantage of a rushed judgment.

Fortunately, the steps to spotting a fake rental are fairly straightforward and just involve doing a bit of research.

First off, look up the owner of the property and make sure they do, in fact, own it. Similarly, looking into the background of the property can help determine if there's anything fishy going on. And talking to the person directly can also be a good way to spot a problem - as can asking for references.

Furthermore, don't take someone's word for it when it comes to contract details. Get it all in writing. Even with all this squared away, don't let your guard down completely. Be suspicious.

So you've gone through all of these processes and you're ready to put down money? Consider paying by credit card in case the renter turns out to be a scammer after all.

But among the most important things to remember when looking at a potential new home, according to SCDCA, is to remember the old adage, "if it seems too good to be true, it probably is."

And if you want to contact SCDCA directly to report something that doesn't appear to be on the level, you can do so by visiting the agency's website or by calling 1-800-922-1594 .