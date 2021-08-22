Action-packed platformer Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask due out on Switch next week

Taito and ININ Games announced this week that they will be releasing Space Invaders Invincible Collection on Nintendo Switch on August 17th. This is meant to be an all-in-one collection of the best Space Invaders games created since the first one clear back in 1978. Keep in mind, it's not every single game that was ever made under the brand, but it does cover a lot of territory of classic and tentpole titles. Along with the regular version, the company is releasing three premium limited editions exclusively through Strictly Limited Games. The three versions include the Limited Edition, which comes individually numbered on each box and includes a pin. The Collector's Edition adds an Arcade PCB Box, two soundtrack CDs, an official book, acrylic artcards, and more. The Ultra Collector's Edition has all that and comes with a commemorative coin, an invader standee, and the Space Invaders Invincible board game.