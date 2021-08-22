Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon vol. 067 – Vishnu

Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley claimed that we “wouldn’t believe” who the next character to join Super Monkey Ball is, and we can now confirm that he is a big fat stupid liar — this is a very easy one to believe. Fortunately, it’s still a good one! Morgana from Atlus’ Persona 5 will join Sega’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania as a post-launch DLC character, available starting November 2, 2021 for $4.99. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania itself launches on October 5 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. Additionally, Sega has also shared first-look gameplay of all 12 Party Games featured in Banana Mania, like Monkey Target and Monkey Soccer, with a “Party with the Gang” trailer.