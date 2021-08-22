Cancel
Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon vol. 067 – Vishnu

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus has shared the latest demon showcase video for Shin Megami Tensei V. For today’s update, we have a closer look at Vishnu. Shin Megami Tensei V will release for Switch on November 12. You can keep track of all demon videos here.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Megami Tensei#Demon#Atlus
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Tales Of Arise Demo Launching For PS5, PS4 On August 18

Tales of Arise is getting a playable demo for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on August 18, Bandai Namco Games has announced. The next instalment in the venerable JRPG franchise is pencilled in for a September 10, 2021, and last week, its producer confirmed that there are no plans to release any story-based DLC for the project. There’s no Photo Mode currently in Tales of Arise, but the team haven’t ruled it out yet.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

New Shin Megami Tensei V Trailer Showcases New Characters, Essences, Glory, Miracles; Next Program Late September

The official Atlus Japan Youtube channel officially revealed the second news volume trailer for the upcoming turn-based demon fusing JRPG, Shin Megami Tensei V. This was a brief, yet rich showing of various facets of the title, from the introduction of 3 new story characters to newly discussed battle mechanics such as Essences, Glory, and Miracles. In addition, stat-building for the protagonist was also featured.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Tales of Arise Getting a Demo Next Week; Screenshots Released

Today Bandai Namco announced that its upcoming cross-generation JRPG Tales of Arise is getting a demo, and it’s coming soon. The demo will be released on August 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and will feature battle tutorials, camping, cooking, skits, and subquests, culminating in a battle against a powerful boss.
ComicsSiliconera

SMT V New Characters Include a Demon Hunter and an Angel

Information regarding new characters that will appear in Shin Megami Tensei V has been released. The Shin Megami Tensei V Vol. 2 broadcast has expanded upon the cast of characters that will appear in the upcoming title. Three new characters were revealed, and the official website has updated to share images of these new characters. Additionally, a new demon will appear in Shin Megami Tensei V. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
ComicsDestructoid

Japanese Shin Megami Tensei V stream scheduled for tomorrow

Publisher Atlus has announced that it has scheduled a live stream for tomorrow, August 19, focused on the highly-anticipated RPG Shin Megami Tensei V. The Japanese presentation will feature the latest info, reveals, and in-game footage as it relates to the demon-hunting epic, which will finally be let loose on Nintendo Switch November 12.
Comicsnintendowire.com

Second Shin Megami Tensei V newscast details characters, customization, Miracles

After debuting the news broadcast format for Shin Megami Tensei V last month, Atlus has released the second episode of the special program. Designed to give you a closer look and more understanding of what’s new in the long awaited entry in the series, you can watch below – it may be in Japanese, but English subtitles are available.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps animated short premieres first part

Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps part one has been released and acts as a story-refresher for future Sonic Colors: Ultimate players. The just over six-minute-long animated short debuted on YouTube and features vocal performances from the Sonic cast who in this episode are joined by alien-life form Jade Wisp who must work with Sonic and Tails to take on Dr. Eggman who plans to use Jade, and the other Wisps’ power to take over the universe.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Tales of Arise Free Demo Out Now on PS5, PS4

Some JRPG goodness for the weekend. Fans of The Tales series can rejoice today as the demo for the newest title, Tales of Arise, is available to download now. Tales of Arise is the 17th title in the series and like previous entries in the series has a much bigger emphasis on action rather than traditional turn-based gameplay found in most JRPG titles.
SoccerNintendo Enthusiast

Morgana from Persona 5 will be Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania DLC

Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley claimed that we “wouldn’t believe” who the next character to join Super Monkey Ball is, and we can now confirm that he is a big fat stupid liar — this is a very easy one to believe. Fortunately, it’s still a good one! Morgana from Atlus’ Persona 5 will join Sega’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania as a post-launch DLC character, available starting November 2, 2021 for $4.99. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania itself launches on October 5 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. Additionally, Sega has also shared first-look gameplay of all 12 Party Games featured in Banana Mania, like Monkey Target and Monkey Soccer, with a “Party with the Gang” trailer.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX coming to Switch this December

Koei Tecmo has announced that Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX will become to the west on December 9th. As the name suggests, Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX are improved ports for games already released, but it’s the first time the series has been released outside of Japan since a Nintendo DS entry.
Video GamesSiliconera

Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk Switch Version Announced

Nippon Ichi Software has revealed that Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk will release for the Nintendo Switch. The port will release to Japanese audiences on November 11, 2021. Additionally, to celebrate the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch version of Labyrinth of Galleria: Coven of Dusk, other titles in the series are on sale through the Japanese eShop. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sega Atlus Stream Confirmed for TGS 2021

Tokyo Game Show will be kicking off in a little over a month, and Sega has confirmed that Atlus will have a dedicated stream during the online event. The stream will begin on October 1, the day after Tokyo Game Show kicks off, and will last until October 3 alongside the rest of TGS.

