Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) Is Reportedly Heading To AEW
CM Punk broke the internet when he debuted during Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage, but he's not the only former WWE Superstar heading to AEW. While there have been rumblings this might be the case, Dave Meltzer noted on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Bray Wyatt is expected to sign with AEW imminently. He remains under a non-compete with WWE (meaning he can't legally go ahead and join another company on an official basis right now), but the belief seems to be that he will soon be "All Elite."theringreport.com
