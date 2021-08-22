Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rodney Adams Rocks—the Football and Baby

By Gene Chamberlain
Posted by 
BearDigest
BearDigest
 5 days ago

The toughest NFL cuts will come due on Aug. 31 and there will be heartbreak among Bears wide receivers more so than at any other position.

Even without Anthony Miller this has been a crowded roster fight with only the top two positions solid, but Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin seemingly settled in behind them.

Only one or two more spots seem possible among the others and after what Rodney Adams has done in two games, along with training camp, cutting him would be an extremely tough decision—especially after Saturday's 73-yard touchdown catch on five hours of sleep.

"It was nice to get the deep ball to Rodney," Bears quarterback Andy Dalton said. "He made an unbelievable play. He just had a baby and made that play. I think he rocked the baby afterward. That was pretty good."

That was Adams' celebration after the TD, possibly the most tasteful and relevant TD celebration in the history of the league. He rocked the football like it was Brexleigh Michelle Adams, the baby girl his wife just had.

"Man it was ... amazing isn't even the word," Adams said. "Having her yesterday, coming out and scoring a touchdown for her and my wife. Man it's crazy. It's crazy."

Adams didn't have your traditional five hours of sleep before coming to the game.

"I slept at the hospital last night," he said. "From the hospital, I drove right to the stadium.

"I slept on the couch with her right next to me."

Adams has seven catches for 146 yards and the 73-yard TD to lead all Bears receivers in preseason in both categories. Total catches and yards in preseason usually doesn't mean as much as someone might think, but at least it shows he's into the roster battle and doing better than some of the other less established receivers.

Javon Wims and Riley Ridley are his primary competitors.

They have one key game coming against Tennessee and all the competitors for spots need to show up. Both Wims and Ridley had penalties in Week 1 but avoided them Saturday. Ridley has two preseason catches for 29 yards and Wims none.

For now Adams is focused on this and not cuts.

"I mean, I don't want to," he said. "But I'm trying to get 100% better every single day. I'm not thinking about 10 days ahead. What's the challenge tomorrow? What's the challenge the next day?

"I'm not thinking 10 days ahead, I'm thinking what's going to happen tomorrow."

Adams, who was on the practice squad last year, knows it will be difficult in the receiver room. Some of those cut could be back on the practice squad, which has been expanded again this year to 16 due to the pandemic as it was last year.

"I don't even look at it," he said. "We are family in that room, I'm just blessed to be in that room. We all go out and compete every single day. We help each other get better every day.

"We don't look at numbers, we are family, we just come out and play the game."

Adams has two families now to occupy his thoughts heading toward the important date.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
672
Followers
477
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Td
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Sean Payton pours out frustration over Michael Thomas’ baffling decision

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints will be flipping over a new chapter in the franchise’s history, as they are about to experience what life is like for them after the Drew Brees era. It’s not looking so good for them right now, though, especially with the news of wide receiver Michael Thomas being expected to miss at least the early portion of the 2021 NFL season to recuperate from an ankle injury.
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: 3 reasons Taysom Hill should start over Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints should give Taysom Hill the starting quarterback job over Jameis Winston because of his experience and more. Drew Brees’ retirement set the Saints up for the NFL’s most interesting quarterback battle this year. Former backup Taysom Hill and ex-Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston are locked in a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Andre Smith apologizes to Justin Fields and Bears fans

Andre Smith is entering his fourth year in the National Football League out of North Carolina. As he attempts to endear himself to the Buffalo Bills faithful, he doesn’t want any ill feelings harbored towards him from the city of Chicago. After leveling the pride of the Bears with a...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES TE ZACH ERTZ — CATCHING FROM SAINTS JAMEIS WINSTON!

The Saints lost both of tight ends to injury Monday night against the Jags — Adam Trautman and Nick Vannett. So, all of a sudden Eagles pissed-off-at-Howie Roseman tight end Zach Ertz looks like a replacement in NOLA. The 30-year-old Ertz is entering the last year of his contract and...
NFLSporting News

Overrated players, potential fantasy busts who move down PPR rankings in 2021

In the era of excellent receiving RBs and more targets for WRs and TEs than ever, there are still guys who aren't exactly flashy in the passing game. Between top studs and late-round sleepers, numerous players move down the 2021 rankings in PPR leagues compared to standard fantasy football formats. These players mostly consist of RBs who aren't highly involved in the passing game and wide receivers who make their living on deep-play shots and touchdowns without a large number of targets and receptions.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?

Comments / 0

Community Policy