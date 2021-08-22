‘American Idol’ Is Searching For A Minnesota Superstar W/ Virtual Auditions
Dust off your pipes because your chance to audition for American Idol is here!. On Wednesday, August 25th virtual auditions will take place over Zoom. When registering, aspiring musicians will select a window of time. Once your time comes on Wednesday, you will click your virtual audition link (sent to you in a confirmation email). Upon clicking the link, singers will be entered into a waiting room. Shortly after, a producer will pull you into an "audition room."y105fm.com
