August 21st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Horwitz homers, 11-game hit streak

Have you forgotten all about Rylan Bannon? You can be forgiven if you have, because the Orioles infield prospect entered Friday’s action with just a .584 OPS at Triple-A this year. Bannon, the #20 prospect in the system from MLB Pipeline’s preseason ranking, has been trying to burst back onto the radar after a rough patch. He blasted two home runs and walked twice in this game. Bannon now has five homers in three games. It’s going to take a lot more than that to get back to a good place, but good for him.