August 21st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Horwitz homers, 11-game hit streak
Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Mallex Smith singled in the 3rd inning. This turned out to be the only hit the Buffalo Bisons would get on the day. The Mets hit 3 solo home runs off Thomas Hatch in the 4th inning, cruising to a 3-0 win over the Bisons.www.yardbarker.com
