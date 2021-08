Located in the heart of Susanville is this two bedroom, one and half bath home. There is a large bonus room in the back that could be an office, gym, bedroom or a man cave! So much to offer at this affordable price. Long concrete driveway to a car port and storage shed. Low maintenance landscaping and alley access in the back. Forced air heat and a window swamp cooler. Call today! $143,000 MLS#202100354.