We are fortunate these days to live in time where we have a robust industry of content, from podcasts like “You’re Wrong About” to documentaries such as the recently premiered Netflix hit UNTOLD: Malice in the Palace, that exists to re-look at what we think we know about big events of the past and the discourse surrounding them, and show us not just what we got wrong, but why (accidentally and/or purposefully) we got it wrong. Journalism may be the first draft of history, but generally no one ever reads the subsequent drafts (if they ever really read the first), so it’s great we have so much and so accessible material to go beyond the knee-jerk reactions that often trap events and people in ill-fitting amber.