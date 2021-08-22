Cancel
MLB

The Best of Joe Tordy 8-22-2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe talks another Phillies loss, a wasted Nola start, and gives his thought on some of the Eagles biggest concerns!

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Newton, Eagles' WR Trade Interest, More

There are only 15 days until the start of the 2021 NFL season. Training camp and the preseason are winding down, and before we know it, games that matter will be taking place. But the next two weeks will be an important time for the league's 32 teams. There's still one more week of preseason games to play, which could be useful in helping to determine which players on the roster bubble will make teams and which will be cut.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLYardbarker

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, however. ESPN’s Jordan Schulz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
Sports975thefanatic.com

The Best of The John Kincade Show 8-13-2021

In today’s best of, John opens the show reacting to the Eagles first preseason game of the 2021 season. He was very impressed with how well- coached and poised the Eagles looked. The guys also react to the Phillies win over the Dodgers yesterday (0:00-23:05). John points out some things that caught his attention from last night’s Eagles game. Bob saw something that made him almost throw up (23:05-46:08).
Sports975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyler Zulli 8-15-2021

Tyler opens the show with his thoughts on Aaron Nola so far this season going into today’s start. Philadelphia Union head coach joins the show to discuss the team’s recent loss.
NBA975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 8-17-2021

In today’s best of, Ant opens the show reacting to the Sixers signing Joel Embiid to a super-max contract. He believes there is just one piece left that the Sixers need to get to be true contenders: Damian Lillard. Ant needs help from the city to get Dame to Philadelphia (0:00-19:15). The NBA Christmas Day Games will be released later today; Ant wonders if the Sixers will be on the schedule (19:15-28:03). The guys then discuss the best and worst chain restaurants (28:03-39:51).
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Philadelphia The Perfect Baseball Road Trip

No matter your passion, Philadelphia is an ideal destination for baseball lovers. The city and surrounding area are chock full of history, great restaurants, and sporting events. Here are a few tips on getting the most from Philadelphia on a baseball road trip... Philadelphia Phillies Baseball. One of the oldest...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. Cardinals - 8/22/2021

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-79) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-60), Sunday, August 22, 2021 @ 2:15 p.m. Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 1.84 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-7, 3.26 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to change) Pirates. Yoshi Tsutsugo (LF) Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) Bryan Reynolds (CF) Colin Moran (1B) Gregory Polanco (RF) Kevin...
Baseball975thefanatic.com

Best Of The Mike Missanelli Show 8-18-2021

The Bets of Mikes show! Mike opens the show asking if people actually believe the “fans are too hard” narrative about Philly (00:00-15:36). The he is joined by Ben Ludwig, who is the manager of Upper Providence who are in the Little League World Series (15:46-23:55). Finally Jayson Stark joins the show to talk Phillies (24:0534:18).
Baseball975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 8-21-2021

Hunter opens the show reacting to the Phillies victory over the Padres last night. He wonders how much people are still invested in this Phillies team. The show also has some questions about some young Eagles’ players.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Saints might be desperate to trade for Zach Ertz

So, after months of debate, rumors, and talk about seemingly fractured relationships, Zach Ertz looks to be staying with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2021 season despite trade rumors taking place throughout the entire offseason. With only three weeks to go until the regular season kickoff, however, one team could be particularly interested in the Eagles’ tight end and that team is the New Orleans Saints.
Baseball975thefanatic.com

Devon Givens 8-23-2021

Devon asks what is are realistic expectations for Jalen Hurts this year, what do the Phillies do with Alec Bohm after sending him to AAA, and more!
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Phillies Need 4 Wins This Week

It’s a big week for the Phillies as they return from a rough West Coast trip that saw them get swept by one of the worst teams in baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phils now have 6 straight home games, 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays and 4 more against the Diamondbacks, and boy do they need a good showing. Right now the Atlanta Braves are leading the NL East by 4.5 games, and have been red hot for the past couple weeks, so if the Phillies want to stay alive, they need to start making inroads now. The Rays are far from pushovers; they lead the AL East and were the American League’s representative in the World Series last year. That being said, Zack Wheeler is scheduled to throw in game 2 against Tampa Bay, so regardless of how the opener goes later today, the Phils should be able to steal one of those two games. Worth noting, the Rays have given up 100 more runs on the road this season than at home. Hopefully thanks to this, Rhys Hoskins and company can continue the hot hitting they showed off on Sunday against the Padres.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nelson Cruz sitting Wednesday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's interleague road game against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. What It Means:. Cruz went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI on Tuesday in his first career start at first base. The Rays appear...

