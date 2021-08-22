Cancel
Member Info for Osmonds4eva

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

Ta Porks. At least I’ve broken my duck in commenting. Thanks to all for research, much appreciated. RE: BBC: Antibody tests offered to public for first time22 Aug 2021 12:34. I signed up last week for the government antibody test, which someone posted on the BB Board last week. I said I would up date you once I had got it.,

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Member Info for bargain6405

It's been 2 months since we reached £1.11 so I think it's been a good week, At close on Friday we have seen 04/06 £1.07 11/06 £1.11 18/06 £1.07 25/06 £1.06 02/07 £1.02 09/07 1.01 16/07 £0.93 23/07 £0.95 30/07 £0.99 06/08 £1.1242 13/08 £1.1118 So in my opinion were in a better place. Have a great weekend all, try and switch off, relax and enjoy. Hope we can all reach our personal goals with this share in due coarse. Keep Smiling.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Wiseinvestor23

It’s actually different every time, clearly comes from hours of research- and clearly many don’t do there due diligence being the reason behind being spiked - when we break 2p easily after reconfirming the proven copper than hasn’t gone anywhere I won’t be surprised. Again your welcome, all my sharing is sincere and factual, do what you want with it, just don’t discredit the facts because you’ve been burn in the past on the minor assets that I’m not very interested in but should also be factors into the current 10million valuation.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Chameleon7

I didn't report you but your posts were disrespectful, maybe thats why users report you obviously.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Wisheyedbortum

I was trying to make sense of the AVA6000 trial schedule to see if there could be any indications of the progress achieved that might affect the sp well before the end of the year. The first recipient is suffering with pancreatic cancer which as I understand is notoriously difficult to diagnose until it has got a real hold and that death is more than likely the eventual outcome. So is this trial a "last resort" and if affimers cause problems, the patient would have died anyway? So I wonder, if this patient is the "guineapig" for the very first ever Affimer trial, if further patients are dosed, would that mean that affimers don't cause immediate problems and are relatively safe to continue to use in the trial? Would this news, if published, affect the sp. There are 80 patients in total for the trial so I would have thought that after about 40 patients, affimers should have proved their worth and it would be a case of escalating the dose of Doxorubicin. A simplistic view, I know, but I think the sp could be going up earlier than we think if we are kept up to date with news. If it also means that our trial patients survive, how great would that be?
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Lifetheworry

That’s pretty rude. Well done if you buy and sell this and make money, and everyone (including CFP and HAGD are entitled to their opinion). Shame my history doesn’t go back to the day Mirabeau got one of the Harry’s removed for revealing a name that had Schlemiel screaming from the roof tops claiming it was him nor can I remember the name he revealed. It may have had the initials D T. Perhaps I am the elephant GB2 kept on referring to.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for blockchainer

We are moving syme forward inexorably forward and some jumped up pretend sheriff will be getting his rusty badge disturbed.. Has anyone told him this company has a main listing.. Stick to the casino Tom Tum. lol. Others14 Aug 2021 20:08. assisting would be similarly liable if posting or otherwise...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for kevgrimmley

Perfectly true you dont hire good additions to company unless theyre convinced its got good future so you would expect they have done their research on company. Thats a clue in itself . Looking forward to future of this company. RE: Reading-between-the-lines24 Aug 2021 10:07. Lets hope your unlucky 13...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for traderjack

Very eloquent “Mick” you ……ooh sounds like Mick. It was a genuine post. Thanks Peak. Well, with today and tomorrow in trading days, the numbers “by month end” must surely be due. Having been in here well over a year seeing peaks and troughs. How does everybody feel with previous false promises on timescales of news being delivered, surely this time AZ has to be on the money and deliver on time, this time around otherwise it’s shot of his credibility ?
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for DogstarTrader

Lth 73, you almost always get a pullback on sudden rises like the one we had on Monday. These are later seen as "2nd chance buy-in opportunities" when confidence in the rise takes hold. Also, we have had 7 months of negativity as far as the SP is concerned where it came down from a high of 133.50 intraday on the 26th Jan to a low of 26 on the 17th August so a little time is needed for the market to adjust in it's thinking. My old TA teacher long ago said it was sometimes akin to turning an oil tanker around or sled dogs breaking out a sled and getting it up to speed - it takes a little while before momentum is established.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Biginersguide

Anyone know what's gone wrong with the trade details, Its likeiton a few boards. at the virtual ESHG conference on Tuesday 31st August. The first use of a pharmacogenetic test in a neonatal intensive care setting using the #genedrive AIHL test for MT-RNR1. Follow the link. NASDAQ:TLSA10 Aug 2021 17:01.
CNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
IFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Wired UK

The Great Resignation is here and no one is prepared

When Ashley was offered a job at a digital agency over Zoom during the last lockdown, they thought they had found the perfect set-up. Flexitime would be a given. Working from home would continue post-pandemic. The office would be a place to pop in only occasionally. By the time they’d...
techstartups.com

Two new studies from Israel and the UK found that natural immunity is FAR superior and MUCH better than the artificial immunity from vaccines; vaccinated people were also 13 times as likely to be infected

In recent days, the FDA approval of Pfizer vaccines and vaccine mandates by employers and other organizations have managed to suck the oxygen out of the 24-hour news cycle. However, while vaccines and therapeutics play major roles in combating the deadly covid-19, what’s less talked about is the role of natural immunity in protecting people against the SARSCoV2 virus.
Daily Mail

Pig farmers warn they will have to destroy 'perfectly healthy' animals after shortage of workers leaves 70,000 stranded on farms as supply chain crisis grips Britain

Farmers today warned they could have to start destroying healthy pigs after a shortage of HGV drivers and agricultural workers left 70,000 of the animals stranded on farms. The National Pig Association is the latest industry body to sound the alarm over the impact the UK's supply chain crisis is having on the economy.
weatherboy.com

Solar Flare Erupts from Sun; Triggers Solar Tsunami; Blast Heading to Earth

According to the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a C3 flare erupted from sunspot region 2859 on the Sun on August 26 and appears to have sent a solar blast towards the Earth. The SPWC, through analysis of available imagery from the SOHO/LASCO instrument, confirmed a partial halo CME took place. In a statement released by the SWPC, analysis and modeling are now underway to determine if there may be any possible geoeffective component to this CME.
BBC

Convicted gang member bragged about wealth in music videos

A man who has been found guilty of drugs and firearms offences boasted about his wealth in music videos, a court has heard. Akeem Chand, 27, of Melbourne Road in Aspley, who was arrested following a spate of shootings across the Nottingham area, even hired a luxury yacht in the Caribbean to flaunt his drug earnings, Nottingham Crown Court was told.
mix929.com

Booster shot aids transplant patients; one in 10 UK patients caught COVID in hospital

(Reuters) – Here is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Third vaccine dose ‘substantially’ aids transplant patients. A third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine provided immunocompromised...

