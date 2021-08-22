Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Projecting Louisville's Two-Deep Depth Chart Following Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
Posted by 
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football's two-week long fall camp is now officially in the books, and their season-opener vs. Ole Miss down in Atlanta, Ga. is only two weeks away.

With the Cardinals about to be shifting into game-planning mode for the Rebels, Louisville Report decided to take another shot at projecting Louisville's two-deep depth chart for the 2021 football season.

Quarterback

Malik Cunningham (6-1, 200, R-Jr)

Evan Conley (6-2, 215, So.)

Quick Hit: Not much surprise here. Barring another turnover-filled year, this is still Malik Cunningham's job to lose. Fortunately, the staff and players have mentioned on multiple occasions how sharp he looks, and that he has a great grasp of the offense. JUCO transfer Brock Domann had a good camp as well, but Satterfield reiterated that Evan Conley is the backup, and that he has no problem inserting him when need be.

Running Back

Jalen Mitchell (5-10, 221, R-Fr.)

Hassan Hall (6-0, 204, Jr.)

Quick Hit: It still remains to be seen how exactly Louisville will rotate their running backs when games start, and we could see anywhere from a feature back to a five man rotation. But regardless of how many will seen significant playing time, Jalen Mitchell seemingly cemented himself as the starter based on his camp performance. Maurice Burkley and Trevion Cooley had good camps, but a fully healthy Hassan Hall has seemingly rebounded.

Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver (X)

Justin Marshall (6-3, 211, R-Jr.)

Tyler Harrell (6-0, 194, R-So.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

Jordan Watkins (5-11, 194, Fr.)

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (5-10, 165, Fr.)

Slot Receiver

Braden Smith (5-10, 185, So.)

Shai Werts (5-11, 193, R-Sr.)

Quick Hit: Coaches are once again raving at how great of camp Justin Marshall is having, so we'll see if it can translate onto the field with Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick gone. Few players have gotten as much hype as Tyler Harrell thanks to his 4.2-type speed, but we'll see if this translates into game speed/production.

Jordan Watkins and Braden Smith are the other likely day one starters, but the guys behind them will still get plenty of run. True freshman Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has has flashes during scrimmages, and Shai Werts, by all accounts, has had a seamless transition from quarterback to receiver.

Tight End

Half Back

Marshon Ford (6-2, 237, So.)

Isaac Martin (6-1, 250, R-Jr.)

Tight End

Dez Melton (6-3, 250, R-Fr.)

Francis Sherman (6-3, 248, R-Fr.)

Quick Hit: When discussing the tight end room, the conversation starts and ends with Marshon Ford, as he is Louisville's leading returner in terms of receiving yards and touchdowns. But considering he will also see some reps out wide at receiver, that will leave several other tight ends and half backs to get some run as blockers or in the backfield.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Trevor Reid (6-5, 303, Jr.)

Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 298, Fr.)

Left Guard

Caleb Chandler (6-4, 313, R-Jr.)

Luke Kandra (6-4, 309, Fr.)

Center

Cole Bentley (6-3, 315, Sr)

Bryan Hudson (6-4, 310, R-So.)

Right Guard

Adonis Boone (6-5, 317, Jr.)

Joshua Black (6-2, 294, R-Fr.)

Right Tackle

Renato Brown (6-4, 309, R-Fr.)

Desmond Daniels (6-5, 270, Fr.)

Quick Hit: New offensive line coach Jack Bicknell has raved about his guys in camp, going so far as to say they could be the best college line he's ever coached. Nothing has changed here from Louisville's preseason depth chart, except for maybe the rotation. Bryan Hudson, while listed as the backup center, will be the unit's "sixth man" and see time all over the line. Michael Gonzalez and Luke Kandra will be the final two in coach Bicknell's eight-man rotation, and see the much more time over Joshua Black and Desmond Daniels.

Defensive Line

Defensive End

Tabarius Peterson (6-3, 262, R-Sr.)

Ramon Puryear (6-3, 264, R-Fr.)

Nose Tackle

Jacques Turner (6-1, 290, R-Sr.)

Malik Clark (6-2, 295, R-Jr.)

Defensive End

YaYa Diaby (6-4, 273, Jr.)

Ashton Gillotte (6-2, 253, Fr.)

Quick Hit: In Louisville's pre-fall camp depth chart, it was interesting to see Ramon Puryear jump over Tabarius Peterson. While he will no doubt get plenty of run, I believe that Tabarius Peterson will get the starting nod due to experience, but it's important to note both had great fall camps.

After being added mid-season, Southern Miss transfer Jacques Turner made an impact in fall camp. I believe he will get the starting nod at nose tackle due to his talent, but Malik Clark, and even Dezmond Tell, is right on his heels.

The final DE spot is probably the most exciting on the line. The coaching staff has sung the praises of both YaYa Diaby and Ashton Gillotte, and both will surely contribute significantly in 2021.

Linebackers

Outside Linebacker (DOG)

Yasir Abdullah (6-1, 235, Jr.)

Nick Okeke (6-3, 249, R-Jr.)

Middle Linebacker (MIKE)

C.J. Avery (5-11, 227, Sr.)

K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 215, So.)

Middle Linebacker (WILL)

Monty Montgomery (5-11, 220, R-Jr.)

Dorian Jones (6-0, 230, R-Fr.)

Outside Linebacker (CARD)

Jack Fagot (6-0, 202, R-Jr.)

Marvin Dallas (6-1, 198, Jr.)

Quick Hit: From top to bottom, Louisville's linebackers might be the best position group on the roster. Yasir Abdullah might be the starter at DOG, but Nick Okeke will have just as much time, as both have been constantly making each other better. Jack Fagot, from what OLB coach Cort Dennison has said, has had a tremendous transition to CARD, to the point where I believe he starts over Marvin Dallas.

Of course, not much surprise at the middle linebacker positions. CJ Avery and Monty Montgomery, as ILB coach Derek Nicholson proclaimed, very well might be the best LB duo in the ACC. But there could be some solid play behind them as well, as Dorian Jones and KJ Cloyd have looked good in camp.

Secondary

Cornerback

Chandler Jones (5-10, 188, Jr.)

Kani Walker (6-1, 203, Fr.)

Strong Safety

Qwynnterrio Cole (6-3, 190, Sr.)

Benjamin Perry (6-2, 201, Fr.)

Free Safety

Kenderick Duncan (6-3, 216, R-Sr.)

Josh Minkins (Fr., 6-2, 179)

Cornerback

Kei'Trel Clark (5-10, 172, So.)

Greedy Vance (5-10, 162, Fr.)

Quick Hit: Even with all the roster turnover this unit has had, it still is shaping up to have an another great year. Kei'Trel Clark very much has All-American potential, and Chandler Jones could be one of the more underrated defenders on the team. Even with a completely new safety duo, Kenderick Duncan and Qwynnterrio Cole could make an early case for best in the ACC. Safety is looking a tad thin beyond them though, as Josh Minkins is still working back from injury, and Bralyn Oliver decided to transfer out.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
275
Followers
510
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Bicknell
Person
Justin Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Cardinals#American Football#Rebels#Louisville Report#Sr#Southern Miss#Dezmond Tell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

'23 Male SF Kaleb Glenn Lists Louisville Among Top Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top targets for the Louisville men's basketball program in the Class of 2023 is one step closer to becoming a Cardinal. Kaleb Glenn, who plays less than five miles away from the University of Louisville's campus at Louisville Male (Ky.), announced his top four schools on Friday with the Cardinals making cut. Indiana, Tennessee and Texas A&M round out the list.
Posted by
LouisvilleReport

Chris Mack Suspended For First Six Games of 2021-22 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021-22 season, the university announced Friday. The suspension is in relation to the extortion attempt by ex-Cardinals assistant coach Dino Gaudio this past March. While Louisville concluded that...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Greg Gasparato, Qwynnterrio Cole Talk Preseason

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp for the Louisville football program might be in the books, but the Cardinals are still continuing to practice and prepare for their upcoming season-opener against Ole Miss. Following practice on Wednesday, safeties coach Greg Gasparato and safety Qwynnterrio Cole took time to meet with the...
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Five Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Practice is still ongoing, but the fall camp portion of the 2021 preseason for the Louisville football program is now complete. With classes at the University of Louisville resuming this past Monday, the Cardinals will soon phase into their regular season practice schedule in preparation for their season-opener on Sept. 6 against Ole Miss in Atlanta, Ga.
NFLPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Falcons Cut Former Louisville RB Javian Hawkins

ATLANTA - Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has been released by the Atlanta Falcons, the organization announced Tuesday. The move comes in advance of the NFL’s 80-man roster cut deadline, which is at 4:00 p.m. EST. After going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound back speedster...
Posted by
LouisvilleReport

ESPN Ranks Malik Cunningham Among Top 100 Players for 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College football is finally back. The long offseason is nearly in the rear view mirror, and games will begin to kickoff with "week zero" this upcoming weekend. As part of the sport's return, the folks over at ESPN released their annual list of the top 100 players...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
LouisvilleReport

ACC Announces Alliance With Big 10, Pac-12

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Atlantic Coast Conference has formally announced an "Inter-Conference Scheduling Alliance" with the Big 10 Conference and Pac-12 Conference, the league announced Tuesday in a joint press release. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will work together on various...
Posted by
LouisvilleReport

Offense Takes Step Forward in Louisville's Second Scrimmage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After the Louisville football program football conducted their first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, head coach Scott Satterfield had no problem saying that the defense was ahead of the offense at that point in time. The Cardinals ran 144 plays that day, and the offense did not find the end zone until play No. 104.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Derek Nicholson, Yasir Abdullah Talk Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is progressing rapidly for the Louisville football program, as they already close to the end of the second and final week of the preseason. Following their tenth day of practice on Friday, inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson and outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah took time to meet with the media. They discussed the play of CJ Avery & Monty Montgomery, the position battles behind them, and more.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Nicholson: CJ Avery, Monty Montgomery Can Be Best LB Duo in ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A lot has been said about Louisville's defense heading into the upcoming season. Following a year where the Cardinals featured a defense that ranked 49th in scoring defense (26.6 PPG) and 39th in total defense (369.1 YPG), the confidence and momentum on that side of the ball throughout the offseason could mean even loftier heights in 2021.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Breaking Down Louisville's New-Look Backcourt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It has been a whirlwind of an offseason in terms of roster management for the Louisville men's basketball program. It's a roster that now has more newcomers than returners, as six players departed the program but eight came in to replace them and fill the available scholarships.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Walk-On DE Ramon Puryear Earns Scholarship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering his third year at the helm of the Louisville football program, head coach Scott Satterfield has been no stranger to handing out scholarships to walk on players. He did it with running back Maurice Burkley, linebacker/safety Jack Fagot and tight end Marshon Ford in the spring of 2019, then awarded one to placekicker James Turner after the 2020 season.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Expecting Big Things From Tyler Harrell in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the biggest questions surrounding the Louisville football program over the course of the current offseason, is who will be the wide receiver that takes advantage of the available reps up for grabs. Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick are now in the NFL, meaning the Cardinals are returning just 554 yards of wide receiver production.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Gunter Brewer, Jordan Watkins Talk Louisville Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is progressing rapidly for the Louisville football program, as they already close to the end of the second and final week of the preseason. Following their ninth day of practice on Wednesday, wide receiver coach Gunter Brewer and wide receiver Jordan Watkins took time to meet with the media. They discussed the play of the room in the recent scrimmage and fall camp overall, going wide receiver by committee, several guys at the position, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy