The Dresden Monarchs (5-1) host the defending champion (2019) Braunschweig New Yorker Lions (3-3) in this GFL North matchup. The Monarchs have been the North’s top team defeating both the Potsdam Royals and New Yorker Lions as part of a five-game win streak. The Lions, however, are determined to get back to the top of the standings, making some major roster moves in order to try and climb back into contention. Dresden won the previous matchup between these two teams in Braunschweig defeating the Lions 35-27 in an exciting shootout.