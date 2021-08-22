Can Playing Games Really Be Beneficial for Us?

The following is an excerpt from Gaming SEL: Games as Transformational to School and Emotional Learning by Matthew Farber and appears here courtesy of publisher Peter Lang. In the early 1980s, video gaming often meant arcades, quick experiences designed to eat kids’ quarters. These games provided quick thrills, little in the way of nuanced emotion. Similarly, film was also fairly basic when introduced at the turn of the 20th century. Famously (at least according to legend), in 1895, the French silent film L’arrivée D’un Train en Gare de La Ciotat (The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat Station) frightened audiences who thought that the train flickering on the screen was real. What’s worse, it appeared to be headed through the screen, about to run over viewers!
