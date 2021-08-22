Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Reaches 80% Vaccination Milestone

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RFKIN_0bZRbTGi00

ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sunday morning that according to official CDC data, the state of Maryland has achieved the milestone of vaccinating 80% of adults with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“After vaccinating 70 percent of Maryland adults by Memorial Day-months ahead of the goal set by President Biden-we have achieved another major milestone by vaccinating 80 percent of all adults by Labor Day,” Governor Hogan said.

“As one of the most vaccinated states, our health metrics are among the lowest in America, and we are much better prepared to withstand the significant summer surge of the Delta variant, which many other states with lower vaccination rates are now experiencing. The vaccines are very safe, they are very effective, they are completely free, and they are widely available nearly everywhere.”

This comes as Maryland reported 990 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rose to 5.08%.

Hospitalizations decreased by eight to 647. Of those hospitalized, 481 remain in acute care and 166 remain in the ICU as of Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, there were 486,968 total confirmed cases and 9,721 deaths.

There are 3,669,581 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,429,984 doses. Of those, 3,760,403 are first doses with 5,260 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,388,563 second doses, 4,730 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 281,018 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 185 in the last day.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 7,033 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 18.

Of those cases, 627 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 71 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4.6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,431 (214) 1*
Anne Arundel 46,334 (662) 15*
Baltimore 68,788 (1,666) 41*
Baltimore City 55,244 (1,249) 25*
Calvert 4,534 (86) 1*
Caroline 2,467 (32) 0*
Carroll 9,914 (254) 6*
Cecil 6,901 (159) 2*
Charles 11,975 (217) 2*
Dorchester 3,162 (64) 1*
Frederick 21,053 (339) 10*
Garrett 2,180 (65) 1*
Harford 17,586 (302) 7*
Howard 20,233 (257) 7*
Kent 1,435 (49) 2*
Montgomery 74,662 (1,591) 51*
Prince George’s 90,148 (1,575) 43*
Queen Anne’s 3,179 (55) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,714 (135) 1*
Somerset 2,734 (43) 0*
Talbot 2,320 (46) 0*
Washington 15,422 (336) 4*
Wicomico 8,495 (181) 0*
Worcester 4,057 (107) 1*
Data not available 0 (37) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 28,915 (4) 0*
10-19 50,973 (6) 1*
20-29 89,625 (46) 1*
30-39 83,772 (118) 7*
40-49 72,159 (301) 5*
50-59 71,515 (834) 33*
60-69 47,590 (1,659) 27*
70-79 26,080 (2,464) 44*
80+ 16,339 (4,287) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 255,029 (4,705) 107*
Male 231,939 (5,016) 115*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 153,738 (3,517) 83*
Asian (NH) 12,012 (330) 11*
White (NH) 174,764 (4,888) 108*
Hispanic 72,572 (846) 19*
Other (NH) 22,661 (107) 1*
Data not available 51,221 (33) 0*

Comments / 7

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Cdc#Race And Ethnicity#Cdc#Marylanders#Icu#Johnson Johnson#Covid#Coronavirus#Coronavirus Resources#Wjz Latest Cdc Guidelines#Nh#Asian#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Olympia, WAyaktrinews.com

Who qualifies for a ‘religious exemption’ from the COVID-19 vaccine?

OLYMPIA, Wash. – One day after Washington Governor Jay Inslee expanded requirements for state employees who need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state says it’s still working through the process for employees who cite a religious exemption. State employees, teachers, school staff and volunteers, long-term care workers and others...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

The eight states that make up half of all Covid cases in the US

Eight states now make up half of all coronavirus cases in the US, as infections continue to surge as a result of the more transmissible Delta variant.Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas make up approximately 51 per cent of patients across the nation, a CNN analysis has revealed.The high numbers come despite the fact that the eight states account for only around 24 per cent of the country’s population, the broadcaster said.Many of the states seeing surges are those with vaccination rates trailing behind the national average. However, outbreaks are also becoming more widespread across the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States to Have Next Outbreak, Virus Expert Warns

Massive COVID outbreaks in the Southern Sun Belt have been dominating the headlines: States like Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee are leading the nation in new cases and hospitalizations. But several other states are dangerously bubbling under. "We're now seeing noteworthy rises in some Western states and continued increases in Midwest cases," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. Read on to find out about the new potential hotspots—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KOMO News

Mask mandate begins in Washington state amid concerns about enforcement

TACOMA, Wash. -- Monday marked the return of a mask mandate for Washington, which is grappling with a surging number of COVID-19 cases as a fifth wave of the virus takes hold in parts of the state. As of the close of business Monday, about 100 complaints had been filed...
Public Healthmichiganchronicle.com

Biden Administration Set to Announce Third Covid Vaccine Dose for All Americans

On Monday, the nation realized 191,385 new Covid cases, 84,739 Covid-related hospitalizations, and 653 deaths. Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. A third shot in the arm is next in the desperate battle against COVID-19. The Biden-Harris administration plans to announce that all who received vaccinations should get another one eight months later. For those administered the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, it means a third dose.
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

New coronavirus cases explode in Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia

The number of new reported coronavirus cases is exploding in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Berkeley County's increase in the number of new cases alone was almost 96%, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Jefferson County saw a 74% jump in the number of new infections. In Morgan County, the number of new cases increased by almost 55%
Baltimore, MDNewsweek

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Says 'Shut Up, Don't Complain' to Unvaccinated Over Masks

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott blamed unvaccinated people for taking the city back to the indoor mask mandate that will go into effect starting Monday. "For anyone that's frustrated about wearing a mask and you're not vaccinated, then look in the mirror. It's your fault that we're going back to having an indoor mask mandate," Scott said during a news conference on Friday, according to WBAL-TV 11.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s COVID state of emergency is set to end Sunday. What exactly does that mean?

On March 5, 2020, Gov. Larry Hogan stood before reporters and TV cameras, announcing Maryland’s first known coronavirus cases and instituting a state of emergency. That state of emergency enabled an unprecedented number of actions that would follow, from expediting the purchase of pandemic supplies and setting up treatment units to closing down schools and ordering people to wear masks. On ...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases & 15 Deaths Reported Saturday

ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,131 new COVID-19 cases and fifteen new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus. More than 3.6 million Maryland...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

As Maryland schools prepare to open, some parents say anxiety over COVID-19 is higher than ever

With the first day of kindergarten around the corner for Vera Ferrer’s daughter, the 5-year-old is excited and already asking to eat out of her new sequined lunch box. The Catonsville mom has tried to share her daughter Carolina’s elation, insisting that the family perform the ritual of buying school supplies from a store instead of ordering online. But lately, Ferrer has struggled to stifle ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. weekly COVID update: Thousands of new cases daily, a rate not seen in months; schools plan to mask up

Pennsylvania is once again seeing thousands of new COVID-19 cases daily, now at a rate not seen since the spring. More places are mandating masks. Teachers are calling for masks in schools as students prepare to return. And COVID-19 booster shots are now recommended, though one in five adults in Pennsylvania are yet to get their first dose of vaccine.
Texas StatePosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Gov. Abbott optimistic about the Covid-19 wave, but health experts say Texas will hit record number of hospitalizations

Texas – The latest Covid-19 wave has no intensions to slow down and the number of daily positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths is growing in Texas. But according to UT Southwestern researchers, the worst is yet to come claiming the state will see an increase in the number of hospitalizations and will reach record high numbers since the start of the pandemic very soon.

Comments / 7

Community Policy