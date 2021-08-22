Cancel
Maryland State

Governor Hogan Announces 80% of Maryland Adults Vaccinated By Labor Day

scotteblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Larry Hogan today announced that, according to official CDC data, the State of Maryland has achieved the milestone of vaccinating 80% of adults with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. “After vaccinating 70 percent of Maryland adults by Memorial Day—months ahead of the goal set by President...

Larry Hogan
#Labor Day#Fda Approval#Cdc#Americans#Fda#The White House#Covidvax Maryland Gov
Annapolis, MDWbaltv.com

Members of Gov. Hogan's staff test positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Members of Gov. Larry Hogan's staff tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman said Tuesday. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Hogan's deputy communications director, Kata D. Hall, said in a statement Tuesday night: "All testing, notification and quarantining protocols...
HealthPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Governor Hogan Blasts Vaccine Misinformation, Actions of Some Governors To Block Local Mask Mandates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he believes the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine will be a boost to Maryland’s vaccination numbers. “It really has been the number one issue for people who are being reluctant because it didn’t have the approval and now that takes that argument away,” Hogan said. Maryland recorded 5,257 first-dose vaccinations Monday, the day of the Pfizer announcement, down from 5,400 the prior Monday. More than 5,000 new first vaccine doses administered yesterday in Maryland @wjz pic.twitter.com/r8k0OPOiy0 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 24, 2021 The governor made the comments during a wide-ranging interview Tuesday with CBS...
Vermont Statehealthvermont.gov

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF $5 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDS TO VERMONT ADULT DAY CENTERS FOR COVID RECOVERY EFFORTS

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF $5 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDS TO VERMONT ADULT DAY CENTERS FOR COVID RECOVERY EFFORTS. Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) is distributing $5 million to Vermont adult day centers to provide financial stability after an extended shut down due to COVID-19. This investment is made with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State Fiscal Recovery fund, allocated by the Legislature in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
Annapolis, MDBay Net

Governor Hogan Statement On Attack At Kabul Airport

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement in response to the attack at Kabul airport in Afghanistan:. “We are devastated and outraged by the murder of American service members and all who lost their lives in today’s horrific violence. The First Lady and I are praying for their loved ones, and we ask all Marylanders to join us.
Public Healthkwhi.com

GOV. ABBOTT BLOCKS MANDATES ON COVID-19 VACCINES EVEN IF FDA APPROVED

Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas from mandating COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of if they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The order on Wednesday states “no governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.” A previous order...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Gov. Larry Hogan says he’s received COVID booster shot as Maryland reaches 80% adult vaccination milestone

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday that he has received a COVID-19 booster shot, as state health officials announced that 80% of adult residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Hogan, a cancer survivor, said he received his third dose of the vaccine Monday. “I feel great,” Hogan told Major Garrett on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” So far, third-dose boosters have been authorized only ...
Ocean City, MDWBOC

Gov. Hogan Announces Plans To Expand Route 90

OCEAN CITY, Md.- At the Maryland Association of Counties conference in Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state plans to fund a project planning phase for Route 90 improvements. “In the coming weeks, state transportation officials will be rolling out a bold new consolidated transportation plan, which will...
Maryland StatePosted by
Kaleah Mcilwain

Vaccine boosters are available in Maryland, who needs it and when

U.S. health officials announced Wednesday that booster shots against Covid-19 will be available to all Americans starting as early as September 20. "We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster," said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a news release.
Maryland StateBay Net

Congress Pushing For Answers About Unemployment From Maryland Department Of Labor

WASHINGTON – On Friday, August 27, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), joined by U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and Representatives Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone, sent a letter to the Maryland Department of Labor (MDOL) pressing for answers regarding their delivery of unemployment benefits to Marylanders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and urging the agency to expedite distribution of these crucial benefits. In their letter, the members stress the importance of a timely delivery of these benefits and request MDOL to provide data on the current status of benefits, including how many Marylanders have received payments, the amount of payments disbursed, the number of claims that are currently pending, and the average turnaround time for adjudicating claims.
Maryland Statewhatsupmag.com

Hogan Announces State of Maryland Will Advance Route 90 Project

New Consolidated Transportation Program To Include “Unprecedented Infrastructure Investments”. ANNAPOLIS, MD—During his keynote address at the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland’s new Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP)—to be released in early September—will include funding for the project planning phase for Route 90 improvements, advancing a long-held priority for Ocean City and Worcester County.

