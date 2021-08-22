Housing project lies in the hands of Common Council
Though it can be a waiting game, it won’t be long before you have a final answer on a Sturgeon Bay housing project. The proposal of a 53-unit dwelling in the city of Sturgeon Bay now lies in the hands of the common council. Earlier in the week the final Planned Unit Development proposed by Northpointe Development passed the Plan Commission and will now head to the common council for the first reading of a new city ordinance on September 7th.doorcountydailynews.com
Comments / 0