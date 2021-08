To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from. AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Looking for every opportunity to unseat a frontrunner, “Hacks” seems pretty close to grabbing multiple prizes if it can exploit some vote-splitting tactics. Aniello and Downs enjoy their first nominations, while Statsky is a three-time nominee who picked up two prior noms for “The Good Place” in comedy series. Keeping up the trend of garnering love for the pilot episodes, the “There Is No Line” script is sharp and lays down some of the first season’s best one-liners and moments. Watch out for an upset.