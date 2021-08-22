Annual kite festival fills Crescent Beach

The Wisconsin Kiters club beat out the rain on Saturday to bring you the 7th annual Soar on the Shore event. The five-hour event on Crescent Beach in Algoma was full of activities for families, such as beach mosaics, rock painting, and a candy drop for kids. The return of the event brought many people down to the beach to enjoy the vendors and kites. The Wisconsin Kiters brought their “dancing” stunt kites and many giant display kites for the crowd to enjoy, including a giant dragon and a gecko. One of the highlights of the festival was the kite tribute to Kurt Coburn. Son of the longtime DJ Baxter Colburn says that the memorial meant a lot because of Kurt’s love for the event and kites.