Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Algoma, WI

Annual kite festival fills Crescent Beach

By Sara Miller
doorcountydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Kiters club beat out the rain on Saturday to bring you the 7th annual Soar on the Shore event. The five-hour event on Crescent Beach in Algoma was full of activities for families, such as beach mosaics, rock painting, and a candy drop for kids. The return of the event brought many people down to the beach to enjoy the vendors and kites. The Wisconsin Kiters brought their “dancing” stunt kites and many giant display kites for the crowd to enjoy, including a giant dragon and a gecko. One of the highlights of the festival was the kite tribute to Kurt Coburn. Son of the longtime DJ Baxter Colburn says that the memorial meant a lot because of Kurt’s love for the event and kites.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Algoma, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kites#Crescent Beach#Rock Painting#Wisconsin Kiters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Paintings
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy