Impressive video shows USAF Museum XB-70 Valkyrie Mach 3 bomber being pushed outside for gallery redesign last October

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 6, 2020 the North American XB-70 Valkyrie was pushed outside for a day as part of a gallery redesign in the museum’s fourth building. Brought to my attention by Giuseppe Volpicelli, a reader of The Aviation Geek Club, the impressive video in this post was taken on Oct. 6, 2020 and features the North American XB-70 Valkyrie Mach 3 bomber belonging to the National Museum of the US Air Force being pushed outside for a day as part of a gallery redesign in the museum’s fourth building.

