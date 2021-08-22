There’s A Mermaid Museum In Maryland And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

Maryland has its fair share of museums. While some of the most well-known ones are located in larger cities, there are others tucked away in small towns and they’re worth seeking out. The following small town museum is not only fascinating, but also unique. It’s all about mermaids! That’s right — check out this fascinating museum in Maryland that all ages are sure to enjoy.

The Mermaid Museum is located at 4 Jefferson Street in Berlin, Maryland.

There's no other spot quite like this in the Old Line State. If you're ever passing through the area, you'll definitely want to stop and explore.

Ready to check it out?

The Mermaid Museum is full of fascinating oddities, artifacts, and more. See different ways that mermaids have been depicted throughout the years...

...and learn about the stories told about these fascinating creatures.

There are beautiful murals throughout the exhibit...

...and even some intricate architecture, so be sure to check out every little detail. Don't forget to look up!

Don't forget to sit in the tub and pose for a picture. Of course kids are very into this...

...as are adults. Who wouldn't want to be a mermaid for a day?!

Interested in visiting? This spot is open six days a week from 11-5 (closed Mondays). Admission is $11 per person.

Learn more about The Mermaid Museum by clicking on the links below. Prepare for one fintastic day!

For more information about The Mermaid Museum in Berlin, Maryland, visit the website . You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here .

