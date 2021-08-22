There’s A Mermaid Museum In Maryland And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

Cancel
Maryland has its fair share of museums. While some of the most well-known ones are located in larger cities, there are others tucked away in small towns and they’re worth seeking out. The following small town museum is not only fascinating, but also unique. It’s all about mermaids! That’s right — check out this fascinating museum in Maryland that all ages are sure to enjoy.

The Mermaid Museum is located at 4 Jefferson Street in Berlin, Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bchWl_0bZRXFDw00
Google Maps

There's no other spot quite like this in the Old Line State. If you're ever passing through the area, you'll definitely want to stop and explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5T0x_0bZRXFDw00
Google / The Mermaid Museum

Ready to check it out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGzuL_0bZRXFDw00
Facebook / The Mermaid Museum

The Mermaid Museum is full of fascinating oddities, artifacts, and more. See different ways that mermaids have been depicted throughout the years...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108wTe_0bZRXFDw00
Google / Drew Fyock

...and learn about the stories told about these fascinating creatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yf65Z_0bZRXFDw00
Facebook / The Mermaid Museum

There are beautiful murals throughout the exhibit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScKrF_0bZRXFDw00
Facebook / The Mermaid Museum

...and even some intricate architecture, so be sure to check out every little detail. Don't forget to look up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzzLl_0bZRXFDw00
Google / The Mermaid Museum

Don't forget to sit in the tub and pose for a picture. Of course kids are very into this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkGvT_0bZRXFDw00
Google / Don Heany

...as are adults. Who wouldn't want to be a mermaid for a day?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbQOZ_0bZRXFDw00
Google / Lenka Bergami

Interested in visiting? This spot is open six days a week from 11-5 (closed Mondays). Admission is $11 per person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiR1C_0bZRXFDw00
berlinmermaidmuseum.com

Learn more about The Mermaid Museum by clicking on the links below. Prepare for one fintastic day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0qH2_0bZRXFDw00
Google / Alyssa Maloof

For more information about The Mermaid Museum in Berlin, Maryland, visit the website . You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here .

For another unique spot, check out this mall in Maryland . Located in a historic mill, it’s like no other!

The post There’s A Mermaid Museum In Maryland And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More appeared first on Only In Your State .

