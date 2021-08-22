Policies Mandated by Multilateral Institutions Are Contributing to India's COVID Catastrophe

After devastating India’s cities, COVID-19 is now ravaging the country’s hinterlands. Over half the new infections and deaths in the country are being reported from rural areas. In the small village of Shertha in the western Indian state of Gujarat, for instance, 64 persons lost their lives this April, many because they failed to access timely medical care and essential supplies like oxygen. When villagers summoned an ambulance through a state-run helpline, it typically took three days to arrive; at times, its siren was heard long after the patient was dead. “The situation is much worse in other villages of Gujarat, which have reported as many as 100 deaths each,” Gulab Thakur, chairperson of Shertha’s village council, told Scientific American over the phone. “Every village here is facing the same devastation.”