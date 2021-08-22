Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Island, NE

Firefighter Combat Challenge

By McKenna Lamoree
Grand Island Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Island Professional Firefighters and CrossFit GI hosted the Firefighter Combat Challenge from Thursday to Saturday along West South Front and North Locust streets in Railside. Firefighters from across the country and Nebraska competed in individual, tandem and relay races on a course comparable to what firefighters may see during an actual structure fire.Competitors battled for the fastest times and will advance to the national event scheduled for Oct. 21-24 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
Grand Island, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossfit Gi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy