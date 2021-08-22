Firefighter Combat Challenge
Grand Island Professional Firefighters and CrossFit GI hosted the Firefighter Combat Challenge from Thursday to Saturday along West South Front and North Locust streets in Railside. Firefighters from across the country and Nebraska competed in individual, tandem and relay races on a course comparable to what firefighters may see during an actual structure fire.Competitors battled for the fastest times and will advance to the national event scheduled for Oct. 21-24 in Salt Lake City, Utah.theindependent.com
Comments / 0