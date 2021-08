There may be (many) more SPF records than we might expect. The Sender Policy Framework (SPF[1]) is a simple but fairly powerful mechanism that may be used (ideally in connection with DKIM[2] and DMARC[3]) to combat phishing to some degree. Basically, it allows a domain name owner to publish a special DNS TXT record containing a list of servers that are authorized to send e-mails for that domain. Existence of this record and its contents is automatically checked by modern e-mail servers whenever they receive an e-mail that appears to come from a certain domain and if the sending server is not on the “approved list” for that domain, the message may be dealt with in a special way – for example marked as potentially fraudulent, moved to a quarantine folder, or even dropped entirely.