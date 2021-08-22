Hospitals at breaking point as virus ravages Dougherty County

As a mobile morgue was scheduled to roll into the city on Monday, officials outlined this week a hospital system that is stretched to the limit with a record number of COVID-19 patients. “Today we had more patients in our hospital than we have had since the beginning of the pandemic,” Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said as she began her remarks during a Friday news conference with medical and community leaders. “We have 161 people in Albany, 34 in Americus and four in Sylvester.