Public Safety

Shots fired ‘indiscriminately’ at house while children were inside

By
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMm7V_0bZRSD8b00
No-one was injured in the attack on Friday night (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Gun shots have been fired at a property while children were inside, police said.

Police Scotland have appealed for information about the incident, which occurred at 8.40pm on Friday on Burdiehouse Drive, Edinburgh

A man, woman and two young children were in the house at the time, but were not injured. A window was damaged.

Police said children were also playing in the street at the time of the shooting.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell said: “Whilst this may be a targeted attack, the fact is that a number of shots were fired indiscriminately at the house with some ricocheting off the wall and into the garden. Children were playing in gardens nearby and there were people in the street at the time.

“Thankfully no-one was injured but the gunman obviously has no regard for anyone in the area, including children, some of whom were really terrified by what happened.

“It is imperative that we find those responsible and for that we need the help of the local community.

“I know that people may be reluctant to come forward and so I would encourage the use of Crimestoppers, where information can be given anonymously.

“Officers have been in the area since the attack checking CCTV and speaking to local residents.”

Mr Campbell said they are looking for a small black hatchback that was in the area at the time of the shooting, before making off towards Southhouse Broadway.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has private CCTV or doorbell camera footage, or from motorists driving on Burdiehouse Drive or the surrounding roads between 8.30pm and 8.50pm,” he said.

“Their footage could prove very useful to our inquiry.

“High visibility officers remain at the scene. We have an incident caravan on Burdiehouse Drive where people can speak to officers with regard to any concerns or provide information. Officers will also be in the local community centre offering support.”

Local community inspector Kieran Dougal also sought to allay the community’s concerns, saying: “We recognise and understand the impact this incident will have had on the residents of Burdiehouse.

“Thankfully firearm incidents like this are rare in Edinburgh and I would stress that the city remains a safe place to live, work and visit.”

