Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Colin Moore seeking Town Plate glory at the age of 79

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bbRd_0bZRS5A200
Newmarket’s July Course is the venue for the Town Plate (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Colin Moore may not have had the long career in the saddle he hoped for when starting out in racing – but the fact he is about to ride in Newmarket’s historic Town Plate on Saturday at the age of 79 means he could write his own page of the race’s famous history.

It will be the 351st renewal of an event first held in 1666 when won by King Charles II, and Moore is hoping to better his fourth-placed finish of 2019 on his horse, Ballyrath. Moore is raising money for the Injured Jockeys Fund.

“Although I was on the back foot from the word go on my last appearance in the Town Plate it was still a great experience to be involved in. But, touch wood, it will be a different result this time,” said Moore.

“I got dropped on the road by Ballyrath not long ago and people asked what I was doing and I said I was practising my flying dismounts. I said Frankie Dettori is good at it, but I do mine at about 20 miles per hour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PxeK_0bZRS5A200
Colin Moore with his mount Ballyrath (Graham Clark)

“Ballyrath has won the Grimthorpe Gold Cup over four miles and a furlong and the Crudwell Cup pointing. I would say he is the best stayer in the race, but the one thing I’m praying for is a drop of rain which might be hard to get at the end of August.

“I’d be ecstatic if I could win it and raise a nice bit of money for the Injured Jockeys Fund. I’ve had a few jockey friends injured in the past and they do a wonderful job.”

Moore only had one winner as a jockey – the small matter of 60 years ago – when he triumphed at Worcester on 50-1 chance Son Of Tam.

I had my first ride in 1959 on a mare called Ocean Express at Hereford

He said: “I had my first ride in 1959 on a mare called Ocean Express at Hereford and she finished sixth in a handicap hurdle.

“My only winner was aboard a 50-1 chance called Son Of Tam which I remember well.

“He beat a horse called Curry’s Kin, who they thought was the next Sir Ken (triple Champion Hurdle winner). All the lads backed him on the Tote where he paid out nearly 300-1.”

After losing his battle with the scales Moore eventually retired in the saddle during the 1963/64 campaign.

Moore said: “It was a tough decision to call it a day as a jockey. I had a few falls, but I was lucky and the only thing that I broke was my heart when I had to pack up.

“I felt I had just started to make a bit of a name for myself, but I felt weak at times and I was not doing the horses justice. There was not the dietary programmes they have in place now to help control your weight.”

Moore still rides out on a regular basis for trainer David Loughnane, who said: “I’d love to still be riding at his age. It is a testament to him for keeping going and enjoying it so much.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Dettori
Person
Colin Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Horse#Town Plate#The Injured Jockeys Fund#Ocean Express#Curry S Kin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
AnimalsSkySports

Benbatl expected to improve for Goodwood return

Saeed bin Suroor expects Benbatl to improve for his first run of the season in the tote Celebration Mile at Goodwood. A Group One winner in Germany, Australia and Dubai, the seven-year-old has not been seen since being beaten into third by last year's 2000 Guineas winner Kameko in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket in September.
Brewerton, NYcentralnewyorkmotorsports.com

Decker Seeks Brewerton Glory and $10,000 on Tuesday, Aug. 17

BREWERTON, NY – Brewerton Speedway, known as The D-Shaped Dirt Demon, last hosted the Super DIRTcar Series in 2019 when defending Super DIRTcar Series champion Mat Williamson started his late-reason roll to the Series crown. But Billy Decker, a living legend and driver of the Gypsum Wholesalers #91, tangles with The Demon in Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship action every Friday and he’s ready to defend home territory against all the Series stars.
Worldracingtv.com

Ben Coen faces tough decision ahead of Irish Champions Weekend

Rising star Ben Coen admitted on Racing TV’s On The Wire Video Podcast that he faces one of the biggest decisions of his burgeoning career ahead of Irish Champions Weekend where he will have the choice of riding at Leopardstown on the first day, or heading to Britain to ride in the Cazoo St Leger.
Worldracingtv.com

Tipperary preview: McGuinness "very happy" with Harry's Bar

Adrian McGuinness reports Harry’s Bar in fine shape as the six-year-old bids to be the toast of punters in the Listed Abergwaun Stakes at Tipperary on Thursday. The six-year-old is seeking his first win in a season that has seen him take on the best sprinters in the game in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot before two runs over a six-furlong trip at the Curragh.
Animalsracingtv.com

Celebration Mile: Benbatl expected to improve for the run

Saeed bin Suroor expects Benbatl to improve for his first run of the season in the tote Celebration Mile at Goodwood. A Group One winner in Germany, Australia and Dubai, the seven-year-old has not been seen since being beaten into third by last year’s 2000 Guineas winner Kameko in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket in September.
Worldracingtv.com

Cheveley Park next as Sacred Bridge storms to Round Tower win

Sacred Bridge stretched her unbeaten record to four with a brilliant victory in the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh. The Ger Lyons-trained filly pulled away from her rivals in the final furlong to win the Group Three contest over six furlongs in superb fashion. The 15-8...
Beauty & Fashiongeegeez.co.uk

Nagano bidding to go the distance in March Stakes

Roger Varian is optimistic Nagano will be see out the mile and three-quarters of the tote March Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday. The son of Fastnet Rock showed he stays a mile and a half well when landing a handicap over the course and distance a month ago. He now...
Sportsracingtv.com

Acomb Stakes: "Above average" Ehraz seeks Group Three glory

Impressive Ascot scorer Ehraz is one of five last-time-out winners set to do battle in a fascinating renewal of the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at York on on Wednesday. Charlie Appleby’s Noble Truth and the Richard Hannon-trained Ehraz finished first and second respectively in a Newmarket maiden in early July, since when Ehraz has gone one better with a facile success.
Animalsgeegeez.co.uk

Dascombe relishes ‘serious chance’ with Sam Maximus

Trainer Tom Dascombe is bullish about the prospects of Sam Maximus in the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes at the Curragh on Friday. The son of Showcasing has strong Group-race form, particularly from the July Stakes at Newmarket – where he was only beaten half a length in third place behind Lusail.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Bopedro powers home in Irish Cambridgeshire

Bopedro returned to form to give Conor Hoban and Jessica Harrington a big handicap victory in the Paddy Power Irish Cambridgeshire at the Curragh. Virtually pulled up when last of 13 over course and distance earlier in the month, the five-year-old was sporting a first-time visor on this occasion. And...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Silk Romance enters Guineas picture with impressive Newmarket success

Silk Romance earned 1000 Guineas quotes with an impressive victory in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Newmarket. The Charlie Appleby-trained youngster ran a promising debut at Kempton earlier this month and had little trouble in going one place better under William Buick. Always prominent,...
Posted by
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder and American Gladiator Billy Smith Dies At Age 56

Lately it seems as if the bodybuilding community can not go a whole week without some sort of tragic death for one of its members. This time around, it was William “Billy” Smith of American Gladiators frame who has passed away heartbreakingly early. Known by his nickname of Thunder, Smith...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Chelsea Green Recreates Classic Stacy Keibler Title Pose

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green took to Twitter today, recreating a photo from Stacy Keibler during the time she was managing the Dudley Boyz in WWE. In the original photo, Keibler was shown wearing nothing but Bubba Ray and D’Von’s Tag Team titles. Green posted her own version of Keibler’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Former television star jailed for blackmail plot over ‘drugs debt’

A bodybuilder famous for his starring role in 1990s’ television programme Gladiators has been jailed for his part in a blackmail plot over a drugs debt. Michael Jefferson King, known to millions as Shadow from the ITV game show, was one of four people who kept a man detained in a flat in Acton, west London, during a torturous attack lasting around eight hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy