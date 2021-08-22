What happened with HMOs?

Back in the 1970s, I remember occasionally reading a newspaper or magazine article about this mysterious thing called an HMO—a “health maintenance organization.”. The idea was that the medical system as we knew it (you go to the doctor when you’re sick and pay some money, or you go to the hospital if you’re in really bad shape and pay some money) had a problem because it gave doctors and hospitals a motivation for people to be sick: as it’s sometimes said today, “sick care,” not “health care.” The idea is not that health care providers would want people to be sick, but that they’d have no economic incentive to increase the general health in the population. This seemed in contradiction to Deming’s principles of quality control, in which the goal should be to improve the system rather than to react to local problems.