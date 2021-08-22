Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What happened with HMOs?

By Andrew
Columbia University
 5 days ago

Back in the 1970s, I remember occasionally reading a newspaper or magazine article about this mysterious thing called an HMO—a “health maintenance organization.”. The idea was that the medical system as we knew it (you go to the doctor when you’re sick and pay some money, or you go to the hospital if you’re in really bad shape and pay some money) had a problem because it gave doctors and hospitals a motivation for people to be sick: as it’s sometimes said today, “sick care,” not “health care.” The idea is not that health care providers would want people to be sick, but that they’d have no economic incentive to increase the general health in the population. This seemed in contradiction to Deming’s principles of quality control, in which the goal should be to improve the system rather than to react to local problems.

statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#Automobile Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Company#Hmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Public Healtharcamax.com

Editorial: With full FDA vaccine approval, it's time to raise insurance rates on the unvaccinated

Health insurance companies today can legally charge smokers up to 50% more in premiums than non-smokers, based on the simple fact that smokers have made a dangerous lifestyle choice. As the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic ravages America — especially those portions of America where misguided ideological rejection of science has spurred people to refuse the vaccine — some advocates are calling for making the willfully unvaccinated pay higher insurance rates to cover the costs they’re incurring in the health care system.
Public HealthKAKE TV

Large insurers have stopped waiving COVID-19 treatment costs; Hospitalization could cost you thousands.

(YAHOO/KAKE) - Last year, 88% of people who had private health plans through their employers would have had their treatment costs waived if they got COVID-19. A year ago, around 88% of people enrolled in private health plans through their employers would have had their treatment costs waived had they gotten COVID-19. That's according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. But now in 2021, those who enter the hospital due to COVID could wind up with a humungous bill. A new report from the same group found that among the two largest insurers in each US state, 72% no longer waive costs for COVID-19 treatment.
HealthPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Worker support grows for harsher vaccine stances from employers

As U.S. regulatory approval of Pfizer’s covid-19 shot paves the way for companies to get more aggressive with inoculations, American workers are increasingly supportive of punitive measures for unvaccinated colleagues. A survey released Tuesday by human-resources consultant Eagle Hill showed that 41% of workers polled agreed that non-vaccinated employees should...
Health Servicesmilfordmirror.com

Opinion: Aetna should stop overruling doctors on care

I am not qualified to be an insurance executive. I have no experience underwriting coverage policies, I’ve never adjudicated a claim and I hold no license granting me the right to “practice” insurance. What I do know is ophthalmology. It took 12 years of training and education to earn a...
Public Healthhealthcaredive.com

Many insurers are no longer waiving cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment

Health experts warn patients may soon see big bills related to treatment for COVID-19, according to a new report from researchers at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Of the two largest insurers in each state, including D.C., 72% are no longer waiving cost sharing for patients who are treated for the disease. The report comes as hospitals are reporting surges of COVID-19 patients due to the highly transmissible delta variant.
Health Servicesstaradvertiser.com

Hospitals and insurers didn’t want you to see these prices. Here’s why

This year, the federal government ordered hospitals to begin publishing a prized secret: a complete list of the prices they negotiate with private insurers. The insurers’ trade association had called the rule unconstitutional and said it would “undermine competitive negotiations.” Four hospital associations jointly sued the government to block it, and appealed when they lost.
HealthNews Channel Nebraska

Medicare Explained in 2021

Originally Posted On: https://foreignpolicyi.org/medicare-explained-in-2021/. Healthcare costs had been a significant concern in the United States for many years. Many US citizens cannot afford to get medical insurance or pay for medical bills, which leaves them in a dilemma when making decisions regarding their finances and health. The government saw the...
Pharmaceuticalsmegadoctornews.com

AMA Encourages Private, Public Sectors to Adopt COVID-19 Vaccine

By Gerald E. Harmon, M.D. “The FDA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the meticulously collected evidence from more than 100 million vaccinated Americans is clear: the vaccines we have to defeat COVID-19 are safe, effective, and the only way out of this pandemic. “For months, physicians have advocated...
Health ServicesMcKnight's

BREAKING 2: It’s official: Nursing homes must vaccinate employees or lose Medicaid, Medicare funding

President Joe Biden announced late Wednesday afternoon that U.S. nursing homes must use workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing vital Medicare and Medicaid funding. Providers immediately criticized the announcement for not including other healthcare sectors in the mandate. “Vaccination mandates for healthcare personnel should be applied to all healthcare...
Public Healtharcamax.com

A quarter of US hospitals, and counting, demand workers get vaccinated. But not here

Nearly 1,500 hospitals — roughly a quarter of all hospitals in the U.S. —now require staffers to get a COVID-19 vaccine, said Colin Milligan, a spokesperson for the American Hospital Association. More follow suit every day as hospital leaders aim to head off staff shortages like those experienced last year and to keep employees from becoming vectors of the disease.
Public Healthmoneytalksnews.com

5 Ways Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine Could Cost You Money

As cases climb and lockdowns loom once again, everyone from doctors to Instagram influencers are frantically trying to convince Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, the movement has focused largely on incentives — to get needles in arms, officials have promised free beer, discount concert tickets and even $100 payments to people who get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Health ServicesPosted by
Axios

Colonoscopies reveal vast price discrepancies at America's hospitals

The price of a colonoscopy tops $5,000 on average at some of the priciest hospitals, compared to about $1,700 on average elsewhere in America, according to a new study published in Health Affairs. What they're saying: "High service prices result in high out-of-pocket expenditure for commercially insured patients, especially those...
Health ServicesMic

U.S. health care is even more of a shitshow than we thought, confirms new ranking

In the throes of a pandemic, it feels safe to assume that countries with the means to call themselves a global superpower would ensure its citizens had sufficient access to healthcare services. When that country is the U.S. though, this is not the case. Over the course of the last year and a half, millions of people have lost their jobs — and by default, their health insurance. Although the U.S. has never been a beacon of excellent health care (especially if your job doesn’t provide it), there’s now more evidence that exposes how dysfunctional our system really is.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy