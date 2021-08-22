Foo Fighters Performing, Receiving Global Icon Award at MTV 2021 VMAs

Our sincerest apologies for interrupting the doom and gloom that is the world’s present climate with some good news. Nandi Bushell, an 11-year-old English music prodigy, crashed the Foo Fighters’ sold-out concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, joining them for their closing performance of “Everlong,” the soaring 1997 track from The Color and the Shape. “One day I picked up my phone, and my friends were all texting me asking if I had seen this shit? And I clicked on the link and I see someone is challenging me to a drum off,” Dave Grohl explained of their matchup last fall. “So I’m like, ‘Isn’t that nice?’ I kind of brush it off. But all my friends tell me, ‘No dude, you have to step up. This is the real deal. This is a drum off.” He responded with a performance on his daughter’s drum kit, noting that he hasn’t played the song “since the day” he recorded it, as drummer Taylor Hawkins takes over on stage. Scared, Grohl? “But then she comes back, and she whoops my fucking ass in front of the entire planet,” he recalled. “Round three! I do something else, and she comes back and kicks my fucking ass again. Tonight was the first night I came face-to-face with my arch nemesis!” And she nearly took his job. As the future of rock, Bushell has been making the rounds, sharing her knowledge with Matt Helders of the Arctic Monkeys and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. “It Happened!!!” Bushell wrote on Instagram with the “Daddy screaming” cut of her performance. “It was #EPIC!!! Tonight I jammed with the @foofighters live @theforum!!! Wow!!! What an INCREDIBLE night!” Watch her tear up the Forum for the first (but we’re betting not the last) time above.