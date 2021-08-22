Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Foo Fighters Performing, Receiving Global Icon Award at MTV 2021 VMAs

By Brittney Bender
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey will soon be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but first, the Foo Fighters will first receive a big award at MTV's 2021 VMAs. The modern rock pioneers who recently have had fun rebranding themselves as the "Dee Gees" with disco track covers, will be receiving the Global Icon Award on September 12th on MTV.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Pat Smear
Person
Kehinde Wiley
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Nate Mendel
Person
Chris Shiflett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Award#Music Video#Mtv#Mtv#Javascript#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicNME

MTV announces Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X as performers for 2021 VMAs ceremony

Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X lead the list of announced performers for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) next month. The performers, announced yesterday (August 18), also include Cuban-American pop singer Camila Cabello and rapper-turned-pop-punk artist Machine Gun Kelly. The two artists will perform separately, although Cabello and Kelly did collaborate on the 2017 single ‘Bad Things’.
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE Among Nominees of MTV VMAs 2021

K-Pop continues its crossover success in the Western world as MTV nominates multiple Korean acts at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), namely BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and more!. BTS Receives VMA Nominations for 'Dynamite' and 'Butter'. The gargantuan BTS phenomenon manifests itself in early awards season as the male...
Celebritieswirx.com

Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters & more nominated for 2021 MTV VMAs

Billie Eilish and Foo Fighters are among the nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “bad guy” star racked up five nominations, including Best Cinematography for “Therefore I Am” and Best Direction and Video for Good for “Your Power.” Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and company received three nods: Best Rock, Best Choreography and Best Cinematography, all for “Shame Shame.”
Theater & Dancekpopstarz.com

BTS Snags 5 Nominations at the 2021 MTV VMAs

For this year's MTV Video Music Awards, BTS is nominated in five categories. TWICE, BLACKPINK, and more groups also received a nomination at the same awards show. BTS Snags 5 Nominations at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) On August 11, MTV announced most of the nominations for this...
MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

Nandi Bushell Finally Got to Perform Live With Foo Fighters

Nandi Bushell finally got to share the stage with Foo Fighters. The rock star prodigy joined Dave Grohl and the boys at the Forum in Los Angeles, jamming “Everlong” on drums for the show’s finale. Bushell’s arena performance is the culmination of two years of Internet stardom. One of Bushell’s...
Celebritieswirx.com

Twenty One Pilots performing on MTV VMAs

Twenty One Pilots will be painting the town at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have joined the performer lineup for the upcoming ceremony. They’ll be playing their song “Saturday,” the current single off their new album, Scaled and Icy. Another Scaled and Icy song,...
Celebritiesmix1079.com

MTV VMAs 2021 Performers Announced

Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, And More MTV has announced a star studded list of performers that will be taking the stage at the VMAs next month. Scheduled to perform are: Lorde, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, and Camila Cabello. No word yet on how the social distancing will be handled or if it will resemble the Grammy’s earlier this year.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Kacey Musgraves to Perform “Star-Crossed” at 2021 MTV VMAs

The 2021 Video Music Awards lineup keeps expanding: MTV has announced that Kacey Musgraves will perform her new song “Star-Crossed” at the September 12 event. Check out the announcement below. Doja Cat is hosting and performing at the 2021 VMAs. Additional performers include Lorde, Lil Nas X, and Twenty One...
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Foo Fighters Bring Rock Back to the Forum But 11-Year-Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Steals the Show: Concert Review

Last month a select group of lucky fans in Los Angeles were treated to an intimate performance at the Canyon Club in nearby Agoura Hills, Calif., which was met with anti-vax protestors. Then they had to push back their Los Angeles show at The Forum due to a positive Covid-19 test in their camp. With a renewed mask mandate and proof of vaccination required, the band made good on that postponement as a sold-out crowd packed into the Forum with face-coverings and enthusiasm in tow.
Posted by
Alt 101.5

Dave Grohl + More Appear on Halsey’s Trent Reznor-Produced Album

Late last year, pop star Halsey shared her desire to eventually release a rock album, and with each new morsel of news about the upcoming If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power set, it appears as though she's heading in that direction. The latest piece of intel reveals some of the album's guests, which include Dave Grohl, longtime Fleetwood Mac great Lindsey Buckingham and TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek.
Celebritieswirx.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde performing at MTV VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde are set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker will play his new single “Papercuts,” while the “Royals” artist will be delivering an “explosive world premiere” off her new album Solar Power. Both MGK and Lorde are nominated for...
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Kane Brown Earns MTV VMA Nomination, Reveals Next Single

Crossover country hit maker Kane Brown continues to build his pop-format following, earning his first nomination from MTV’s Video Music Awards this week. Announced Wednesday (August 11), Brown is nominated in the Video For Good category for “Worldwide Beautiful” at this year’s VMAs, directed and produced by Alex Alvga. The...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

MTV VMAs Reveal Rock Nominees for 2021 Ceremony

The MTV Video Music Awards are now set for Sunday, Sept. 12 and there will be some rock representation at this year's ceremony. Nominees were announced Wednesday (Aug. 11) with fan voting set to run through Sept. 3. While the big categories are once again pop dominated, rock acts have...
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Watch the Foo Fighters Play ‘Everlong’ Live With 11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell

Our sincerest apologies for interrupting the doom and gloom that is the world’s present climate with some good news. Nandi Bushell, an 11-year-old English music prodigy, crashed the Foo Fighters’ sold-out concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, joining them for their closing performance of “Everlong,” the soaring 1997 track from The Color and the Shape. “One day I picked up my phone, and my friends were all texting me asking if I had seen this shit? And I clicked on the link and I see someone is challenging me to a drum off,” Dave Grohl explained of their matchup last fall. “So I’m like, ‘Isn’t that nice?’ I kind of brush it off. But all my friends tell me, ‘No dude, you have to step up. This is the real deal. This is a drum off.” He responded with a performance on his daughter’s drum kit, noting that he hasn’t played the song “since the day” he recorded it, as drummer Taylor Hawkins takes over on stage. Scared, Grohl? “But then she comes back, and she whoops my fucking ass in front of the entire planet,” he recalled. “Round three! I do something else, and she comes back and kicks my fucking ass again. Tonight was the first night I came face-to-face with my arch nemesis!” And she nearly took his job. As the future of rock, Bushell has been making the rounds, sharing her knowledge with Matt Helders of the Arctic Monkeys and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. “It Happened!!!” Bushell wrote on Instagram with the “Daddy screaming” cut of her performance. “It was #EPIC!!! Tonight I jammed with the @foofighters live @theforum!!! Wow!!! What an INCREDIBLE night!” Watch her tear up the Forum for the first (but we’re betting not the last) time above.

Comments / 0

Community Policy