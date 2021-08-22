The Last Matinee is a Riveting Slasher Wearing the Colors of Giallo
This week Jason chats with Maxi Contenti, director of The Last Matinee, coming to VOD, Digital, and DVD on August 24, 2021. The Last Matinee is a brutal slasher with a visual style that cleverly imitates the color and movement of a giallo– in fact, Contenti calls it a "neo-giallo." The distinction Contenti makes is that Giallo films traditionally were mysteries, whereas The Last Matinee has the plot of a slasher film. In a neat detail, the film takes place in the early 90s, a more analog time to go with the practical effects Contenti is excited to deploy.bleedingcool.com
