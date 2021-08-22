The Last Matinee is a Riveting Slasher Wearing the Colors of Giallo

When it comes to CinemaCon, the effects of the pandemic can be felt everything. It's not just the mask-wearing or the fancy orange bracelet we had to get when we got here to prove we were either vaccinated or tested negative. It's the way that no talent and sometimes even executives did not come to the show at all, and the presentations are considerably smaller and more low-key than they have been in the recent past. There are usually full screenings of movies at CinemaCon, but this year there were three [at least, Lionsgate has not happened at the time of writing]. However, the place where the pandemic is the most apparent is on the show floor. The CinemaCon show floor is a fun little place where you'll out that no one cares more about your ass than people who make theater chairs and so much candy. We got some pictures of the show floor for this year, but they don't even show desolate and empty everything was.